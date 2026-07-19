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Jujutsu Kaisen Ranks #1 on Bookscan's June Adult Graphic Novel List in U.S.
posted on by Adriana Hazra
17 manga volumes including Chainsaw Man, Gachiakuta, The Summer Hikaru Died, Witch Hat Atelier, One Piece, Demon Slayer, Dandadan, Blue Lock, The Apothecary Diaries make list
The 30th volume of Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen manga ranked at #1 on Circana BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for June.
This month's list featured 17 manga volumes, including:
- #1 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 30
- #2 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 21
- #4 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 1
- #5 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 29
- #6 — Kei Urana's Gachiakuta volume 1
- #7 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 2
- #8 — Mokumokuren's The Summer Hikaru Died volume 1
- #9 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen 0
- #10 — Kamome Shirahama's Witch Hat Atelier volume 1
- #11 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 26
- #13 — Eiichiro Oda's One Piece Omnibus Edition volume 1
- #14 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 14
- #16 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 1
- #17 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 3
- #18 — Yukinobu Tatsu's Dandadan volume 19
- #19 — Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yūsuke Nomura's Blue Lock volume 1
- #20 — Hyuganatsu, Itsuki Nanao, and Nekokurage's The Apothecary Diaries volume 1
NPD BookScan became Circana Books in March 2023, following the merge of NPD Group and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) in 2022. The company collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. Circana BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings. This chart also does not include graphic novels classified for the children's market.
Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)