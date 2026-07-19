Kino's Journey, Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online's Keiichi Sigsawa Writes 1st Original Manga

Shogakukan 's Weekly CoroCoro Comic online magazine launched a new manga by writer Keiichi Sigsawa ( Kino's Journey ) and artist Hayato Asaki titled Kemono-tachi no Peregrinatio ( Peregrinatio Bestiarum or The Beasts' Wandering), on Friday. This is the first original manga written by Sigsawa.

Image via CoroCoro Comic website ©Keiichi Sigsawa, Hayato Asaki, Shogakukan

The manga's story is set in a world where 90% of humanity has been wiped out by giant beasts decades ago. A young man named Al and a beast tamer named Rico travel across the land in their house built entirely on the back of their giant wolf beast partner Kuro, to find human survivors who live in seclusion.

Sigsawa began serializing Kino's Journey in ASCII Media Works ' Dengeki HP in 2000, and Kadokawa shipped the 24th volume in September 2025. The novel was adapted into a 13-episode anime in 2003, and movies premiered in 2005 and 2007. A remake television anime debuted in 2017. Sigsawa also published a spinoff series of the novels titled Gakuen Kino about Kino as a high school girl from 2006 to 2011. A manga adaptation of Gakuen Kino launched in Dengeki G's Festival Comic in 2010. The manga ended with its third compiled book volume in June 2012.

Iruka Shiomiya launched the first manga adaptation of the light novel series in Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine Edge in March 2017.

Tokyopop published the beginning of the original novel series in North America. ADV Films released the television anime adaptation. Sentai Filmworks rereleased the anime on DVD in June 2017.

Sigsawa launched the Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online light novel series, a spinoff of Reki Kawahara 's Sword Art Online light novel series, in 2014. Yen Press is releasing Sigsawa's light novel series in English. The first season of the novels' anime adaptation premiered in April 2018 and ran for 13 episodes. Aniplex of America streamed the series as it aired on Crunchyroll and Hulu , and also released the series on Blu-ray Disc in 2019. The second season debuted in October 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the anime.

Sigsawa also wrote the Allison and Lillia and Treize novel series, both of which inspired the Allison & Lillia anime series.

Source: CoroCoro Comic website (link 2)

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