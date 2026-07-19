Niichi's Sometimes Even Reality Is a Lie! Manga Gets TV Anime in 2027

Manga creator Niichi announced on Sunday that a television anime adaptation of their Sometimes Even Reality Is a Lie! ( Genjitsu mo Tamani wa Usowotsuku ) manga has been green-lit for next year, and shared an illustration to celebrate the announcement:

J-Novel Club releases the manga in English and describes the story:

Kaoru Terasaki is a gamer who's into MMORPGs, and he's finally meeting up with someone he's been friends with in-game for a long while—this time, offline and in person. He's worried that his friend will be disappointed to see Kaoru is a guy, unlike his female character in the game. But he's the one who's in for a surprise when, instead of another guy, his friend turns out to be a cute girl, Nanami Osaka. On top of that, Nanami told her parents that she would be bringing a friend over—a female friend. Even worse, Nanami's dad is the super overprotective type who won't allow any guys near his daughter. There's only one solution to this dilemma: Kaoru has to cross-dress as a girl! Will Kaoru's efforts pay off in the end?! Will Kaoru and Nanami remain just friends, or will their time together IRL change everything? Follow their romantic-comedy adventures to find out!

The manga first started as a dōjinshi in 2018, and Niichi has been posting installments on their X (formerly Twitter ) account. Kadokawa started publishing the manga in compiled book volumes in 2020. The manga's ninth and final volume will ship on September 16.

Sources: Niichi 's X/ Twitter account, Comic Natalie

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