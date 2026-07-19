The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup Kesshō Member Ketteisen Anime Reveals Theme Songs, More Cast

The staff for Shin Tennis no Ōji-sama U-17 World Cup Kesshō Member Ketteisen ( The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup Finals Members Decisive Match), the sequel anime to The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup Semifinal ( Shin Tennis no Ōji-sama U-17 World Cup Semifinal ) anime, revealed the third teaser visual, a new cast member, and the theme songs for the anime on Sunday. The four-member unit Aosu composed of Ryōma Echizen (voiced by Junko Minagawa ), Kunimitsu Tezuka (voiced by Ryōtarō Okiayu ), Syusuke Fuji (voiced by Yuki Kaida ), and Shuichiro Ōishi (voiced Takayuki Kondō ) is performing the opening theme song "Walls And Bridges." Keigo Atobe (voiced by Junichi Suwabe ) and Yūshi Oshitari (voiced by Hidenobu Kiuchi ) are performing the ending theme song "Kinkanshoku phenomenal" (Annular Eclipse phenomenal).

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

Film actor Yū Shirota (Kunimitsu Tezuka in The Prince of Tennis live-action film) voices the character Romeo Fernandez from Spain in the upcoming anime:





The sequel anime will depict the battle to decide who will represent Japan in the finals match against Spain.

The anime will premiere this fall.

The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup premiered on TV Tokyo in July 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub. The anime was the first new television anime in the franchise in about a decade.

Crunchyroll describes the series:

When tennis phenom Ryoma Echizen is kicked out of Japan's elite U-17 training camp for breaking the rules, he's despondent. But a stroke of good luck hits when he's able to try out for the U.S. team. Proving himself against their hardened veterans isn't going to be easy, and if he is accepted, he'll have to play against his former friends. Can he help his new brothers smash their way to victory?

The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup Semifinal debuted in October 2024. The anime centers on the Japan vs. Germany semifinal, and is itself a sequel to The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup anime series.

Takeshi Konomi serialized the original manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1999 to 2008. The manga follows middle school tennis player Ryōma Echizen as he battles rivals to reach the national tournament. The manga inspired a 2001-2005 television anime, two anime feature films and a theatrical short, various video anime projects, a live-action film, a live-action television series in China, and a popular stage musical series.

Konomi launched The New Prince of Tennis sequel manga in Shueisha 's Jump Square magazine in 2009. Shueisha published the manga's 47th compiled book volume on June 4. Konomi announced in July 2025 that he plans to end the serialization of The New Prince of Tennis within a year.