Uchū Nanchara Kotetsu-kun Film Unveils Trailer, Theme Song Artist

Kadokawa revealed on Monday the trailer and theme song artist for the Uchū Nanchara Kotetsu-kun: Ukkari Detekita Uchūjin o Sagase! ( Space Academy : Find the Aliens Who Accidentally Came Out!) film based on Yūji Nishimura 's web manga Uchū Nanchara Kotetsu-kun ( Space Academy ).

The trailer previews the theme song "Uchū no Nanchara Nakama" (Space Friend) by Shōko Nakagawa .

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Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©Space Academy/ちょっくら月まで映画委員会

The film will open in theaters on September 11.

The film's story centers on space pilot trainee Kotetsu hearing about the possible existence of aliens and driving the whole academy to search for them.

The film will feature both anime footage, as well as real footage of space.

The cast from the television anime will reprise their roles in the film.

Yoshinori Tsutsui is directing the film. Yōichi Katō returns from the television anime to pen the film's script. Kyō Nakanishi and Yuri Habuka are composing the music. Kōhei Chida is credited as the music producer. Kensuke Matsui is credited for sound design. Bit Grooove Promotion is credited for sound production. Fanworks is credited for animation assistance. Science Art, Inc. is credited for video production assistance, and NHK Educational is credited for video production. The Young Astronaut Club-Japan is credited for space supervision.

Nishimura launched the manga on August 6, 2019, just after the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing, and has since posted a chapter every other Monday for free. The manga follows the daily life of Kotetsu-kun, who aspires to be an astronaut, and friends at the Animal Space Academy as they all pursue their dreams.

The weekly anime premiered its first season on NHK Educational in April 2021, and aired until March 2022. The second season premiered in April 2022, and ended in February 2023.

Source: Press release

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.