Drawn Deep Manga Ends

Series debuted in May 2025

Sūji Hanabusa announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on July 5 that the Drawn Deep ( Ayashi Michizure ) manga ended with the 13th chapter, which launched on online platforms on the same day. Hanabusa shared an illustration commemorating the release.

Image via Amazon Japan © Sūji Hanabusa, Kodansha

Kodansha USA publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Feeling like a fish out of water aſter moving to his mother's sleepy seaside hometown, Yukiya is on his own one day when he hears agonizing moans coming from a secluded cove by the shore. Ignoring locals' warnings about the so-called murderous monster said to haunt the sea, he goes to investigate and finds a beautiful young man in pain. The man, though unable to speak, seems to have the power to transform into all sorts of animals and sizes and quickly shrinks himself into a boy of Yukiya's stature. A sweet relationship soon begins to blossom between the two lonely souls, but little does Yukiya know, this beautiful creature is hiding dark, hideous secret…

Hanabusa launched the series in Kodansha 's digital Honey Milk magazine in May 2025. Kodansha shipped the second compiled book volume on March 12.