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Hasbro Legends Linear Channel Launches with Transformers, Power Rangers, Duel Masters
posted on by Anita Tai
24-hour channel available on broadcast TV, streaming platforms
Hasbro Entertainment and multi-platform broadcast company Get After It Media (GAIM) officially launched Hasbro Legends, a new linear channel featuring Hasbro properties, on July 13.
The channel airs programming across GAIM's broadcast network as well as on streaming platforms including Heartland+ and Plex. The 24-hour channel is available for free and is supported by ads.
The programming includes Duel Masters and other titles such as Transformers, Power Rangers, and G.I. Joe.
Hasbro originally announced the channel in April.
Sources: Hasbro, Get After It Media