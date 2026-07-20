Hasbro Legends Linear Channel Launches with Transformers, Power Rangers, Duel Masters

24-hour channel available on broadcast TV, streaming platforms

Hasbro Entertainment and multi-platform broadcast company Get After It Media (GAIM) officially launched Hasbro Legends , a new linear channel featuring Hasbro properties, on July 13.

Image via Heartland+ © 2026 Heartland+ LLC, 2026 Hasbro, 2026 Get After It Media

The channel airs programming across GAIM's broadcast network as well as on streaming platforms including Heartland+ and Plex . The 24-hour channel is available for free and is supported by ads.

The programming includes Duel Masters and other titles such as Transformers, Power Rangers , and G.I. Joe .

Hasbro originally announced the channel in April.

Sources: Hasbro, Get After It Media