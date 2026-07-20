Jagaan's Kensuke Nishida Launches New Manga

Yūsha Yukio debuts on August 19

The August issue of Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine announced on Friday that Kensuke Nishida will launch a new series titled Yūsha Yukio (Hero Yukio) in the next issue on August 19.

The dark fantasy isekai story follows the hero Yukio, who has been the strongest hero from birth and the luckiest man in the world.

Kaneshiro and Nishida launched the Jagaan manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine in February 2017, and ended the series in November 2021. The manga has 14 total compiled book volumes. Abrams ComicArts ' Kana imprint will begin publishing the series in English in September.

Kaneshiro is also known for the As the Gods Will ( Kami-sama no Iu Toori ) manga with artist Akeji Fujimura and the ongoing Blue Lock manga with Yūsuke Nomura . Kodansha Comics and K MANGA are both releasing Blue Lock in English, as well as the As the Gods Will: The Second Series manga. Yen Press is releasing Kaneshiro and Akira Hiramoto 's Super Ball Girls manga in English.

Nishida previously wrote and drew the I am a Hero in Nagasaki spinoff manga of Kengo Hanazawa 's I am a Hero manga.

Source: Ultra Jump August issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.