Sakamoto Days Manga Heads to Climax

Manga started "final battle" in August 2025

Image via Amazon © Yuuto Suzuki, Shueisha, Viz Media

This year's 34th issue of'smagazine revealed on Tuesday that'sis heading to its climax.

The manga started its "final battle" in August 2025.

Suzuki published a one-shot titled "Sakamoto" in Shueisha 's Jump Giga in December 2019, and then launched the main manga in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in November 2020.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus are publishing the manga in English digitally. MANGA Plus describes the manga:

Taro Sakamoto was the ultimate assassin, feared by villains and admired by hitmen. But one day...he fell in love! Retirement, marriage, fatherhood and then... Sakamoto gained weight! the chubby guy who runs the neighborhood store is actually a former legendary hitman! Can he protect his family from danger? Get ready to experience a new kind of action comedy series!

Viz Media is also publishing the manga in print.

The manga's spinoff titled Sakamoto Holidays launched in Shueisha 's Saikyō Jump magazine in July 2024. Tetsu Ōkawa , who works as an assistant on the main manga, is drawing the spinoff. The main manga inspired a novel in April 2023, and a second novel shipped in December 2024.

The first season of the manga's anime adaptation premiered on TV Tokyo and affiliated channels on January 11, 2025, and the series also debuted on Netflix on that day. The first season's second part premiered in July 2025. The anime's second season will debut in January 2027.

The manga also inspired a live-action film adaptation that opened on April 29. Yūichi Fukuda (live-action Gintama , Under Ninja ) directed and wrote the script for the film. The film ranked at #4 in its opening weekend. The film sold 346,000 tickets and earned 478 million yen (about US$3.05 million) in its first three days. In its first eight days in the Japanese box office, which spanned the entirety of the Golden Week holidays, the film sold 1.14 million tickets and earned 1.5 billion yen (about US$9.58 million).