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The Vampire Dies in No Time Stage Play Gets Revival Run

posted on by Anita Tai
Stage play runs from November 20-29 in Tokyo

The stage play based on Itaru Bonnoki's The Vampire Dies in No Time manga will get a revival run at Tokyo's Theater H from November 20-29.

Key visual for The Vampire Dies in No Time stage play
Image via The Vampire Dies in No Time stage play's website
© 盆ノ木至（秋田書店）／舞台『吸血鬼すぐ死ぬ』製作委員会2026

Daiki Murakami wrote the script, directed, and wrote the lyrics for the original 2023 show. He returns in the same roles. Shū Kanematsu is composing the music.

Ikkei Yamamoto reprises his role as the vampire Draluc.

Ikkei Yamamoto as Draluc in stage play
Image via The Vampire Dies in No Time stage play website
© 盆ノ木至（秋田書店）／舞台『吸血鬼すぐ死ぬ』製作委員会2026

Hiroki Suzuki plays vampire-hunter Ronald.

Hiroki Suzuki in costume as Ronald
Image via The Vampire Dies in No Time stage play's website
© 盆ノ木至（秋田書店）／舞台『吸血鬼すぐ死ぬ』製作委員会2026

The cast also includes:

  • Arisa Sonohara as Hinaichi
  • Shin Nikaidō as Tо̄ Handa
  • Teruma as Fukuma
  • Naoki Shigematsu as Satetsu
  • Kaname Futaba as Shot
  • Ryōhei Suzuki as Senya Siriski
  • Aya Akane as Maria
  • Reina Tasaki as Ta Chan
  • Youta О̄mi as Medoki
  • Shota Senga as Homerun Batter
  • Saya Chinen as Koyuki
  • Urashima as Boboo
  • Oh-Se as Ydan Ojisan
  • Takuya Kon as Draus

Images of the full cast in costume are on the play's website.

The original stage play ran at The Galaxy Theatre in Tokyo in June 2023.

First volume cover of The Vampire Dies in No Time
Image via Amazon Japan
© Itaru Bonnoki, Akita Shoten

Bonnoki launched The Vampire Dies in No Time in Weekly Shōnen Champion in June 2015. Akita Publishing shipped the 26th compiled book volume on February 6.

The manga took several breaks in the last few years, several of which were due to Bonnoki's health.

Creator Bonnoki revealed in October 2023 that following testing, he had been diagnosed with ossification of the ligamentum flavum, or OLF. OLF is the thickening of the ligament in the spinal column that can lead to the narrowing of the spinal canal, which can cause nerve damage. Bonnoki stated that he had constant back pain for a few months. He added that the surgery procedure would be difficult due to the affected location in the body.

The anime adaptation's first season premiered in Japan in October 2021, and Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The first season had 12 episodes. The second season premiered in January 2023. The anime is streaming on Crunchyroll.


Sources: The Vampire Dies in No Time stage play's websiteComic Natalie

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