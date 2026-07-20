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The Vampire Dies in No Time Stage Play Gets Revival Run
posted on by Anita Tai
The stage play based on Itaru Bonnoki's The Vampire Dies in No Time manga will get a revival run at Tokyo's Theater H from November 20-29.
Daiki Murakami wrote the script, directed, and wrote the lyrics for the original 2023 show. He returns in the same roles. Shū Kanematsu is composing the music.
Ikkei Yamamoto reprises his role as the vampire Draluc.
Hiroki Suzuki plays vampire-hunter Ronald.
The cast also includes:
- Arisa Sonohara as Hinaichi
- Shin Nikaidō as Tо̄ Handa
- Teruma as Fukuma
- Naoki Shigematsu as Satetsu
- Kaname Futaba as Shot
- Ryōhei Suzuki as Senya Siriski
- Aya Akane as Maria
- Reina Tasaki as Ta Chan
- Youta О̄mi as Medoki
- Shota Senga as Homerun Batter
- Saya Chinen as Koyuki
- Urashima as Boboo
- Oh-Se as Ydan Ojisan
- Takuya Kon as Draus
Images of the full cast in costume are on the play's website.
The original stage play ran at The Galaxy Theatre in Tokyo in June 2023.
Bonnoki launched The Vampire Dies in No Time in Weekly Shōnen Champion in June 2015. Akita Publishing shipped the 26th compiled book volume on February 6.
The manga took several breaks in the last few years, several of which were due to Bonnoki's health.
Creator Bonnoki revealed in October 2023 that following testing, he had been diagnosed with ossification of the ligamentum flavum, or OLF. OLF is the thickening of the ligament in the spinal column that can lead to the narrowing of the spinal canal, which can cause nerve damage. Bonnoki stated that he had constant back pain for a few months. He added that the surgery procedure would be difficult due to the affected location in the body.
The anime adaptation's first season premiered in Japan in October 2021, and Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The first season had 12 episodes. The second season premiered in January 2023. The anime is streaming on Crunchyroll.
Sources: The Vampire Dies in No Time stage play's website, Comic Natalie