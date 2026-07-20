The Vampire Dies in No Time Stage Play Gets Revival Run

Stage play runs from November 20-29 in Tokyo

The stage play based on Itaru Bonnoki 's The Vampire Dies in No Time manga will get a revival run at Tokyo's Theater H from November 20-29.

Image via The Vampire Dies in No Time stage play's website © 盆ノ木至（秋田書店）／舞台『吸血鬼すぐ死ぬ』製作委員会2026

Daiki Murakami wrote the script, directed, and wrote the lyrics for the original 2023 show. He returns in the same roles. Shū Kanematsu is composing the music.

Ikkei Yamamoto reprises his role as the vampire Draluc.

Image via The Vampire Dies in No Time stage play website © 盆ノ木至（秋田書店）／舞台『吸血鬼すぐ死ぬ』製作委員会2026

Hiroki Suzuki plays vampire-hunter Ronald.

Image via The Vampire Dies in No Time stage play's website © 盆ノ木至（秋田書店）／舞台『吸血鬼すぐ死ぬ』製作委員会2026

The cast also includes:

Arisa Sonohara as Hinaichi

as Hinaichi Shin Nikaidō as Tо̄ Handa

Teruma as Fukuma

Naoki Shigematsu as Satetsu

Kaname Futaba as Shot

as Shot Ryōhei Suzuki as Senya Siriski

as Senya Siriski Aya Akane as Maria

Reina Tasaki as Ta Chan

Youta О̄mi as Medoki

Shota Senga as Homerun Batter

Saya Chinen as Koyuki

Urashima as Boboo

Oh-Se as Ydan Ojisan

Takuya Kon as Draus

Images of the full cast in costume are on the play's website.

The original stage play ran at The Galaxy Theatre in Tokyo in June 2023.

Image via Amazon Japan © Itaru Bonnoki, Akita Shoten

Bonnoki launched The Vampire Dies in No Time in Weekly Shōnen Champion in June 2015. Akita Publishing shipped the 26th compiled book volume on February 6.

The manga took several breaks in the last few years, several of which were due to Bonnoki's health.

Creator Bonnoki revealed in October 2023 that following testing, he had been diagnosed with ossification of the ligamentum flavum, or OLF. OLF is the thickening of the ligament in the spinal column that can lead to the narrowing of the spinal canal, which can cause nerve damage. Bonnoki stated that he had constant back pain for a few months. He added that the surgery procedure would be difficult due to the affected location in the body.

The anime adaptation's first season premiered in Japan in October 2021, and Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The first season had 12 episodes. The second season premiered in January 2023. The anime is streaming on Crunchyroll .