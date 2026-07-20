Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc Reveals Opening Song by Boy Band JO1

Image courtesy of Pony Canyon ©Ken Wakui, KODANSHA / TOKYO REVENGERS Anime Production Committee.

The staff for Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc ( Tokyo Revengers: Santen Sensō-hen ), the latest arc of the Tokyo Revengers anime, revealed on Monday the new arc's opening theme song "IGNITE" by boy band JO1 . The anime's staff also announced the arc's advance screening events on September 6 at TOHO Cinemas Roppongi Hills in Tokyo, and on September 21 at TOHO CINEMAS Namba in Osaka.

The Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc will premiere on the MBS , TBS , and CBC channels on October 2 at 25:53 (effectively, October 3 at 1:53 a.m.), and it will also run on BS-TBS and AT-X . The arc will stream worldwide (excluding China) exclusively on Disney+ .

Pony Canyon describes the new arc's story:

The conflict between Tokyo Manji Gang and Tenjiku came to a gruesome end. As each individual carries their sorrow and moves forward on their own path,Takemichi Hanagaki(TAKE‐MITCHY) finds himself in awe of the late Tetta Kisaki. Upon hearing the full truth behind the time leaps, Manjiro Sano (Mikey) makes a crucial decision. After leaving the past behind, Takemichi finally reaches the ultimate future where his beloved Hinata is alive. However, "he" is nowhere to be found. In the era of the “Three Titans,” where three teams battle for dominance, the final revenge begins!

New cast members for the anime include:

Maki Kodaira ( The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse ) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS , replacing Kōichi Hatsumi from previous anime seasons. Hatsumi is now credited with collaborating on overseeing the series scripts. Airi Tsuyuki and Kae Takakura join previous character designers Keiko Ōta and Kenichi Ōnuki . (Tsuyuki and Takakura were animation directors previously in the anime.) Yoshitomo Hara joins Hideki Fukushima as bike and prop designer. Kōji Ietaka is the new compositing director of photography, replacing Hisayoshi Yamamoto from the previous season. LIDEN FILMS is credited for 3D CG work.

Returning staff members include Yasuyuki Mutō in charge of series scripts, Rumi Matsumoto as art director, Kunio Tsujita as color key artist, Satoki Iida as sound director, and Hiroaki Tsutsumi as music composer.

The Dōwa Revengers ( Fairy Tale Revengers ) mini anime got a sequel titled Dōwa Revengers Petit . The mini anime started streaming on Tokyo Revengers anime's official YouTube channel in October 2024, and added subtitles in November the same year.

© 和久井健・講談社／アニメ「東京リベンジャーズ」製作委員会

Weekly Shōnen Magazine

Tokyo Revengers

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launched the manga in'sin March 2017, and ended the series in November 2022.is releasing the manga in English.is serializing thespinoff manga about the founders of the Tokyo Manji Gang.

The manga's first television anime adaptation premiered in April 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The anime's Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown arc premiered in January 2023 and aired for 13 episodes. Disney+ and Hulu streamed the arc as it aired.

The first live-action film based on the manga opened in Japan in July 2021 and was the #1 live-action film in Japan in 2021. Crunchyroll is streaming the film. The first of the two sequel live-action films Chi no Halloween -Unmei- (Bloody Halloween -Fate-) opened in Japan in April 2023, while the second film Chi no Halloween -Kessen- (Bloody Halloween -Decisive Battle-) opened in Japan in June 2023.

Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc ( Tokyo Revengers : Tenjiku-hen), the third season of the anime adaptation of Ken Wakui 's Tokyo Revengers manga , premiered in Japan in October 2023. Disney+ exclusively streamed the anime worldwide (except in Mainland China).