Agri Uma's Studio Cabana Manga Gets TV Anime in 2027

Kadokawa announced on Wednesday that Agri Uma 's Studio Cabana manga is inspiring a television anime next year.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©馬あぐり/KADOKAWA/「スタジオカバナ」製作委員会

Sayumi Suzushiro plays protagonist Yukari Maki, reprising her role from a 2022 promotional video for the manga.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©馬あぐり/KADOKAWA/「スタジオカバナ」製作委員会

The staff did not announce the cast for Yūsuke Kusaka, but presented the visual for the character:

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©馬あぐり/KADOKAWA/「スタジオカバナ」製作委員会

Shin'ichirō Ushijima ( I want to eat your pancreas , UniteUp! , UniteUp! -Uni:Birth- ) is directing the anime at JUVENAGE . Sawako Hirabayashi ( Wolf Girl & Black Prince , Delicious Party♡Precure , Dengeki Daisy ) is in charge of the series scripts. Haruka Sagawa ( Call of the Night , Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- season 3 and 4) is designing the characters.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and will begin releasing it in winter 2027. Yen Press describes the manga:

Yukari Maki is a high school girl who prides herself on honesty—and she's starting to get the feeling that she and her delinquent classmate, Yusuke Kusaka, don't have a single thing in common! But her straitlaced unwillingness to let him skate by in school earns her an almost chaperone-like reputation, and his apparent disdain. Yet, despite Yusuke's disapproval of her hovering, Yukari refuses to let a new rumor about him spread. After following Yusuke home to discuss it, she watches him stop at a music studio. And there, Yukari sees—and hears—a side of Yusuke she had never imagined…

Uma launched the manga in Kadokawa 's pixiv Sylph online magazine in June 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's eighth compiled book volume in November 2025, and will release the ninth volume on August 21.

Source: Press release

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