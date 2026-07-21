Akiko Higashimura's Live-Action Vacance no Hōsoku Series Reveals Main Trailer, Opening Song

ABEMA started streaming the full trailer for Vacance no Hōsoku ( The Vacation Rules ), a new live-action series with original concept, direction, and scripts by manga creator Akiko Higashimura ( Blank Canvas: My So-Called Artist’s Journey , Tokyo Tarareba Girls , Princess Jellyfish ), on Tuesday. The trailer announces and previews the opening theme song "I Got Your Back" by the group ILLIT .

Image via Comic Natalie © AbemaTV, Inc

The series centers on Midori Hoshino, who decides to take a vacation away from the bustle of her daily life, and falls in love with Hoshino, the mysterious caretaker of the vacation estate at which she is staying.

Kanna Hashimoto (live-action Kingdom, Gintama ) stars in the series as Midori Hoshino, while South Korean actor Chae Jong Hyeop (Nevertheless, Castaway Diva) stars as Nishigami.

The series will premiere on the ABEMA Special channel on July 27. 18 15-minute episodes will run for free on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. This is Higashimura's first time directing and scripting a live-action series.

Higashimura's Princess Jellyfish manga has inspired a 2010 television anime adaptation, as well as a 2014 live-action film, and a 2018 live-action series. Many of her other manga have inspired live-action adaptations as well, including Bishoku Tantei Akechi Gorō , Tokyo Tarareba Girls , Do You Remember Me? ( Watashi no Koto o Oboeteimasu ka ?), Himawari - Kenichi Legend , and A Fake Affair ( Gisō Fūrin ).

Kodansha USA Publishing released Higashimura's Princess Jellyfish , Tokyo Tarareba Girls , and Tokyo Tarareba Girls Returns manga in English. WEBTOON published A Fake Affair in English.

Higashimura's Blank Canvas: My So-Called Artist’s Journey manga inspired a live-action film that opened in May 2025. The manga won the grand prize at the Ministry of Cultural Affairs' 19th Japan Media Arts Festival Awards and the eighth Manga Taisho award in 2015. Seven Seas Entertainment released the manga in English.