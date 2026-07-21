Godzilla vs. Kong Actress Kaylee Hottle Dies at 18

Image via Kaylee Hottle's Instagram page

Actressdied on Tuesday morning in a car accident in Maryland, according to her father Joshua Hottle. She was 18.

The deaf actress played deaf character Jia in the Godzilla vs. Kong film in 2021 and the Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire sequel in 2024.

Hottle was nominated for Best Younger Performer in a Film for her role in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire . She was also nominated for a Saturn Award for Best Performance by a Younger Actor.

Hottle was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and she got her start in commercials. She attended the Texas School for the Deaf, which also posted about her death.

