Heisei Haizan-hei ☆ Sumire-chan Manga Goes on Hiatus Due to Author's Maternity Leave

goes on maternity leave between July-October

Image via Kodansha ©Satomi U, Kodansha

This year's 34th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine announced on Tuesday that Satomi U will take a maternity leave between mid-July to mid-October. Her Heisei Haizan-hei ☆ Sumire-chan manga will take a break during that time.

The story follows the 31-year-old failed idol Sumire, who is convinced by her high school student cousin to release a gravure book to get her revenge against the entertainment industry.

Satomi U launched the series in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in January 2024. Kodansha shipped the 10th compiled book volume on May 20.

Kodansha nominated the series for its 50th annual Manga Awards in the Best General Manga category in May.

Satomi U ended the Beauty and the Feast ( Yakumo-san wa Eduke ga Shitai ) manga in 2021. The artist launched the series in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine in March 2016. Square Enix shipped the 11th and final volume in March 2021. Square Enix Manga & Books shipped the final volume in English in November 2023.