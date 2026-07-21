I Became a Legend After My 10 Year-Long Last Stand Anime Casts Chō

Chō plays divine chicken Gerberga who debuted in episode 3 on Monday

The staff for the television anime of Ezogingitune and illustrator DeeCHA 's I Became a Legend After My 10 Year-Long Last Stand ( Koko wa Ore ni Makasete Saki ni Ike to Ittekara 10-nen ga Tattara Densetsu ni Natteita. ) light novel series confirmed on Tuesday that the anime has cast Chō as Gerberga, a chicken worshipped as divine by Luccira's family. The character debuted in the anime's third episode on Monday.

Image via Comic Natalie © えぞぎんぎつね・SBクリエイティブ／「ここ俺」製作委員会

Image courtesy of Gree © えぞぎんぎつね・SBクリエイティブ／「ここ俺」製作委員会

Square Enix and Comikey are releasing the novel series' manga adaptation in English, and they describe the story:

With no other options, Luck makes the choice to hold the line against the unending demonic hordes alone, to make sure his comrades can escape with their lives. However, through a combination of fortune, skill, and ingenuity, he holds that line for ten straight years, eventually coming out on top single handedly. Now he has to tackle the dilemma of how to occupy himself in a world where he holds a myriad of roles: that of a legend, that of a veteran, and that of a brand new face.

The anime stars:

Nobuhiko Okamoto , Kōsuke Toriumi , Takehito Koyasu , Shinya Takahashi , and Satoshi Hino will voice the vampires who hold the key to the story.

Hiroyuki Kanbe ( Viper's Creed ) is directing the anime at Gekkō . Mitsutaka Hirota ( Edens Zero ) is handling the series scripts. Majiro ( Macross Delta ) is designing the characters. sajou no hana performs the anime's opening theme song "Soredemo Donten o Koeteyuku" (Even So, We Go Past the Cloudy Skies). Rock-idol girl group MEISHOHIKOKAI will perform the ending theme song "Ari Kitari na Nichijō to Kōun na Hibi e" (Lucky in the Ordinary, or literally, Onwards to Ordinary and Fortunate Days).

Additional staff members include:

The anime premiered first on Amazon Prime Video on July 3, before debuting on the ABEMA and d Anime Store streaming services on July 6, as well as making its television debut on Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , TV Aichi , and BS11 on July 6. The anime debuted on AT-X on July 9. The anime's premiere was delayed to July "to present an even more enjoyable work for everyone." The anime was initially announced to premiere in April.

Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

The web novel began in June 2018 on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website. The light novel series' first volume debuted in February 2019, and the eighth volume will ship on July 15. Chaco Abeno launched a manga adaptation with composition by Kitsune Tennōji on Square Enix 's Manga UP! service in August 2019. Square Enix published the manga's 19th compiled book volume on April 7. The novel and manga series combined has over 4.45 million copies in circulation.