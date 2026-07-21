ippatu's Shōjōhime Manga Moves to YanMaga Web on August 2

Manga with new interpretation of Journey to the West story launched in December 2025

Image via Amazon ©ippatu, Kodansha

This year's 34th issue of Kodansha 's Young Magazine announced on Tuesday that ippatu 's Shōjōhime (Monkey Princess) manga will move to Kodansha 's YanMaga Web website, where it is simultaneously serialized, on August 2. The manga will also start its new arc in its next chapter.

The manga simultaneously launched in Young Magazine and on the YanMaga website in December 2025. The manga is a new interpretation of the Chinese classic Journey to the West. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume on April 6 and the second volume on July 6.

ippatu began drawing the Tsugumi Project ( Tora Tsugumi ) manga, and French publishser Ki-oon began releasing it as an original manga in France in 2019. Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine began serializing the manga in Japan in January 2021. The manga ended in September 2023, and got an epilogue chapter. Kodansha published the manga's seventh and final volume in November 2023. Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga and released the final volume in September 2025, and it shipped in France in February 2024.

Tsugumi Project is inspiring a television anime adaptation.