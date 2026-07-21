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Live-Action Blue Lock Film Previews Entrance Exam in New Video
posted on by Anita Tai
The official YouTube channel for the live-action film based on Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yūsuke Nomura's BLUE LOCK soccer manga streamed footage of the entrance exam in a new video on Wednesday. The video features the insert song "twilight" by Fukase.
The film will open on August 7.
The cast includes:
- Fumiya Takahashi as Yoichi Isagi
- Kaito Sakurai as Meguru Bachira
- Kyōhei Takahashi as Hyoma Chigiri
- Kōta Nomura as Rensuke Kunigami
- Yuzu Aoki as Gurimu Igarashi
- Shō Nishigaki as Asahi Naruhaya
- Yūki Tachibana as Gin Gagamaru
- Raizō Ishikawa as Jingo Raichi
- Joey Iwanaga as Okuhito Iemon
- Shunya Asano as Wataru Kuon
- Yūki Sakurai as Yudai Imamura
- Yūki Kura as Ryosuke Kira
- Masataka Kubota as Jinpachi Ego
- Kōhei Higuchi as Zantetsu Tsurugi
- idol group &TEAM's K as Seishiro Nagi
- Keito Tsuna as Reo Mikage
- Mei Hata as Anri Teieri
- Sōshō Tomimoto as Team Y's Ikki Niko
- Keisuke Kida as Team Y's Hibiki О̄kawa
- Keisuke Higashi as Team X's Shōei Barō
- Ryōta Miura as the twins Junichi Wanima and Keisuke Wanima
- Shihō Harumi as Hirotoshi Buratsuta, the chair of the Japan Football Union
- Sōma Santoki as Tomonari Tada, Isagi's teammate
- Yūsuke Hirayama as Isshin Tomobe, Isagi's coach
- Tōru Nomaguchi as Issei Isagi, Isagi's father
- Maho Nonami as Iyo Isagi, Isagi's mother
Kaneshiro and Nomura launched the manga in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2018. Kodansha published the manga's 39th compiled book volume on June 17. The manga won the Best Shōnen Manga award in Kodansha's 45th annual Manga Awards in 2021. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English digitally and is also releasing it in print.
The original manga inspired a television anime series that premiered in Japan in October 2022 on TV Asahi and its affiliates in the NUMAnimation programming block. The anime ran for 24 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and is also streaming an English dub.
BLUE LOCK vs. U-20 JAPAN, the second television anime season, debuted in October 2024, and aired for 14 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.
The anime is getting a third season, adapting the "Shin Eiyū Taisen" (New Hero Wars) story.
Kōta Sannomiya's BLUELOCK -Episode Nagi- manga spinoff focuses on Seishirō Nagi before he enters the titular BLUE LOCK facility. The manga launched in June 2022 in Kodansha's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine and ended in July 2025. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the spinoff manga in print.
The spinoff inspired an anime film that premiered in Japan in April 2024. The film sold 337,000 tickets to earn 463 million yen (about US$2.99 million) in its first three days, and ranked at #2 in the Japanese box office in its opening weekend. The film opened in North America in June 2024. Crunchyroll is streaming the film with subtitles and with several dubs.
Sources: Live-action BLUE LOCK film's YouTube channel, Comic Natalie