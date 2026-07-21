Mutsumi Aoki Launches New Seinaru Hime no Kakushigoto Manga

Seinaru Hime no Kakushigoto debuts on August 18

The September issue of Ichijinsha 's Comic Yuri Hime magazine announced last Thursday that Mutsumi Aoki will launch a new series titled Seinaru Hime no Kakushigoto (The Holy Princess' Secret Affair) in the October issue on August 18.

Image via Mutsumi Aoki's X/Twitter © Ichijinsha, Mutsumi Aoki

The story follows a magic-wielding princess and a serious knight as they embark on a journey to sainthood.

Aoki ended the Osananajimi ga Zettai ni Makenai Love Come: Otonari no Yon-shimai ga Zettai ni Honobono suru Nichijō (A Romantic Comedy Where the Childhood Friend Absolutely Will Not Lose: The Four Sisters Next Door Who Absolutely Have A Warm Everyday Life) manga in November 2022.

The manga is a spinoff of Shūichi Nimaru 's Osananajimi ga Zettai ni Makenai Love Come (A Romantic Comedy Where the Childhood Friend Absolutely Will Not Lose) light novel series, and follows the four sisters in the Shida family. The spinoff manga launched in January 2021. Kadokawa shipped the final volume in March 2023.

Source: Comic Yuri Hime September issue

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