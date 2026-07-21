Summer Time Rendering Manga Gets Live-Action Film in 2027

The official X/Twitter account for Yasuki Tanaka 's Summer Time Rendering suspense manga announced on Wednesday, July 22 (the same date the events in the series begin) that the franchise is getting a live-action film in 2027. Ken Ninomiya is directing the film.

A live-action project was initially announced in 2021 alongside the anime's announcement after the manga ended.

© 田中靖規／集英社・サマータイムレンダ製作委員会

The anime adaptation premiered on April 2022 on theandchannels. streamed the anime worldwide and exclusively in Japan. streamed the series in the U.S. The show has 25 episodes and covers the entire manga.) directed the anime.

Publisher Shueisha describes the story:

Upon hearing of Ushio's death, Shinpei returns to his hometown of Wakayama City on Hitogashima and reunites with his childhood friend's family. The funeral goes smoothly, but under the surface something strange is brewing on the island. What mysteries await him on this secluded summer island?

Tanaka launched the manga on Shonen Jump+ in October 2017, and the manga's 13th and final compiled book volume shipped in April 2021. Shueisha launched its MANGA Plus service with the English version of the manga in January 2019. Udon Entertainment licensed the manga for print.

The manga also inspired a game that launched on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in January 2023.