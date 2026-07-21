The World is Dancing, The Vermillion Mask, Trigun Stargaze Anime's Cast/Staff to Attend Otakon 2026

Simba Tsuchiya Image courtesy of Otakon

The staff ofannounced on Tuesday that it will host:

The event will also host art director and background artist Kazuki Higashiji , voice actor Ryōtarō Okiayu , voice actor Yoshitsugu Matsuoka , director Yūji Yanase , producer Nozomi Shimakura , voice actress Ayaka Nanase , voice actress Machico , director Nobuharu Kamanaka , FuRyu Pictures ' Takayuki Yoneyama , voice actress Yuka Iguchi , director Yoshiaki Iwasaki , producer Keita Yoshinobu , producer Goshi Yoshida, Production I.G director Yōko Ueda , Final Fantasy XIV 's Michael-Christopher Koji Fox and Toshio Murouchi , Romelia War Chronicles' Ryō Ariyama and Ryō Kamito , voice actress Yuna Nemoto , producer Yuki Watanabe , manga artist Mitsuru Sangō , producer Yūya Ogisu , Kaiju Girl Caramelise director Teruyuki Omine , BONES president Masahiko Minami , manga artist Ichi Sayo , author and scriptwriter EnJoe Toh, producer Kengo Abe , voice actor Kazuki Ura , voice actor Shōgo Sakata , voice actress Ayaka Fukuhara , producer Takanori Matsuoka , Production I.G co-founder Takayuki Gotō , and Production I.G. USA president Maki Terashima-Furuta .

The convention announced in January that it is no longer allowing the sale of fan art in its dealers room, beginning with the 2026 event. Dealers who wish to sell fan art were allowed to apply instead for the artist alley without penalty.

Otakon 2026 is scheduled for July 31-August 2 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

Source: Press releases