Chainsmoker Cat Anime Casts Niina Nakabayashi

Nakabayashi plays Jikaki Neko in 4th episode on Thursday

The staff of the television anime of Nyan Nyan Factory 's Chainsmoker Cat ( Yanineko ) manga revealed on Wednesday that Niina Nakabayashi plays Jikaki Neko, who debuts in the preview for the fourth episode on Thursday:

Image via Comic Natalie © にゃんにゃんファクトリー・講談社／ヤニねこ製作委員会

Image via Chainsmoker Cat anime's website ©にゃんにゃんファクトリー・講談社／ヤニねこ製作委員会

The anime debuted on July 2 at 24:30 (effectively, July 3 at 12:30 a.m.) on theandchannels. The anime will start airing onon July 25.'s anime streaming platform is streaming the anime as it airs.

The anime has two versions, an "Evil Dragon Unleashed" version that "respects the work's directorial intent" on some of the episodes, and an "On-Air" version that is made for terrestrial television broadcast. The "Evil Dragon Unleashed" version is available on the AT-X premium subscription channel and the AnimeFesta , DMM TV , Fuji TV On Demand , Hulu , Netflix , and Anime Times streaming services in Japan. ( AnimeFesta and Anime Times will also have the "On-Air" version.) 16 other streaming services only offers the "On-Air" version in Japan. OceanVeil streams the "Evil Dragon Unleashed" version of the anime.

The original manga contains toilet humor, gross-out comedy, and characters regularly consuming drugs and/or alcohol.

Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English, and it describes this comedy set in a world where humans, catgirls, and similar species co-exist:

Yani is a catgirl with a seriously bad smoking habit. She smokes so much that her apartment smells like ash and is littered with cigarette butts—and plenty of other trash! Every time she tries to quit, she becomes weak to the cravings and gives in almost instantly. Will she ever get her life together, or is she doomed to live as a chainsmoking slob forever?

The anime stars:

Studio Lemon 's Taku Kimura ( Kairyū to Yūbinya-san , Star Wars: Visions ' "Tattooine Rhapsody") is directing the anime at Bibury Animation Studio , and Takashi Aoshima ( Himouto! Umaruchan , The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You ) is writing the scripts. Riki Matsuura is designing the characters, and Keiichi Suzuki ( Saint Young Men , Tokyo Godfathers ) is composing the music. Rock band Wasureranneyo will perform the anime's opening theme song "Nanmonee," while Necry Talkie will perform the anime's ending theme song "Kemuri to Blue" (Smoke and Blue). Other staff members include:

Nyan Nyan Factory has been serializing the manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine , and Kodansha published the 12th compiled book volume on May 20. Seven Seas published the third volume in English on June 16.

Source: Press release