Cross Infinite World Licenses Assassin Empress Bellreuge, The Villainess' Journal, 2 More Light Novels

Also: From Bumbling Prodigy to Villainess , From Corporate Drone to Mincemaster!

Cross Infinite World announced on Wednesday that it has licensed the following light novels for release in August-October.

Assassin Empress Bellreuge

Title:Creators: Aoi Miyamae (story), Hatori Kyouka (art)Release Date: August 31 (digital)Synopsis: Bellreuge is just a handmaiden working for the first princess of the Empire—that is, until she abruptly receives a marriage proposal from the (in)famous son of a margrave Asturm, also known as the Bloody Wolf. The first princess, who also happens to be Bellreuge's older half- sister, forces Bellreuge and Asturm to flee the Imperial Capital with soldiers hot on their heels. Luckily, Bellreuge can fight...because she's lived under the constant threat of assassination since birth. Now exiled to the unfamiliar Margravate of Beiermen, she'll have to find a way to make the best of her situation. Little does she know that events have moved faster than she ever could have anticipated, and that together with Asturm, she may end up deciding the fate of the Empire itself.

From Bumbling Prodigy to Villainess: Will the Duke's Love Go Unnoticed?

Title:Creators:(story),(art)Release Date: September 30 (digital) with physical release at later dateSynopsis: Despite Avril's unique ability, her family has always treated her like a bumbling waste of space. Eventually, her parents force her into a marriage of convenience in her wicked half-sister's stead. Contrary to the rumors, however, the decrepit, lecherous Duke Lanchester turns out to be a gorgeous young man. Of all things, Duke Lanchester wants to marry a villainess for three years before divorcing her. For Avril, this is the perfect opportunity to secure her freedom in the future. Thus, the oddball prodigy must do her best to play the villainess, simultaneously bewildering and charming everyone around her!

From Corporate Drone to Mincemaster! One Order of Dragon Coming Right Up!

Title:Creators: Minato Minato (story),(art)Release Date: August 31Synopsis: Sachi had the misfortune of her first job as a working adult being the type that sucked the life out of her for the last two years. Rushing to catch the last train home as usual one day, she instead gets caught up in a sudden bright light! The next thing she knows, people are celebrating the summoning of a saintess and lavishing all their praise on the high school girl next to her. Meanwhile, Sachi is tossed aside as useless when they determine her ability is something weird called Monster Mincer. But just as Sachi thinks she's out of luck, the submaster of an Adventurer's Guild appears and recruits her to mince monsters for ingredients. Will Sachi be able to handle her colorful new job and thrive in this fantasy world?!

The Villainess' Journal: Newlywed Life of an Obsessive Researcher

Title:Creators: Len Kagizaki,Release Date: October 31 (digital) with physical release at later dateSynopsis: “Will you marry me, Villainess Estelle Aublanc?” Estelle, a viscount's daughter with a passion for science, loves nothing more than to conduct research in her field of expertise—magic circles. But one day, the “Ice Marquess,” Gerald, proposes marriage during their very first meeting. Her father explains that this man wants to share his life with the “ultimate villainess,” as she's known throughout high society. But that nickname wouldn't exist if her little sister hadn't gone around misbehaving while using Estelle's name! As she leaves for the marquess' house, still unsure of what to make of the arrangement, Estelle's father threatens to burn up all her research materials if this new marriage ends in a divorce.

“That leaves me no choice. If I don't become the villainess he's looking for, all of my data will be destroyed. How did it ever come to this?”

Estelle decides to live as a villainess to protect her precious research, all while keeping a journal of her daily life at the home of the Ice Marquess.



Source: Press releases