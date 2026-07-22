Crunchyroll Adds New Assassination Classroom Film

Image via Gekijōban Ansatsu Kyōshitsu Minna no Jikan film's website © 松井優征／集英社・アニメ「暗殺教室」製作委員会2025

Assassination Classroom the Movie: Our Time

announced on Wednesday that it will begin streaming the) anime film on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. EDT in Japanese with English, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles and with an English

Crunchyroll also began streaming the English dub for the second television anime season based on Yomu Mishima 's Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs ( Otome Game Sekai wa Mob ni Kibishii Sekai Desu ) light novel series on Wednesday. The dub features a returning cast.

Assassination Classroom the Movie: Our Time opened in Japan on March 20 with Avex Film Labels distributing.

The cast members from the previous television anime reprise their roles for the film.

Masaki Kitamura ( After-School Hanako-kun , Gundam Evolve ) directed the film at Lerche . Makoto Uezu returned to pen the script for the film, and Aya Higami ( After-School Hanako-kun ) designed the characters. Singer-songwriter Sora Tomonari performs the film's theme song "Teacher." Mai Fuchigami , Aya Suzaki , Nobuhiko Okamoto , Ryōta Ōsaka , and Shintarō Asanuma perform the insert song "Machine Gun to Rashinban" (Machine Gun and Compass) as their respective characters, under the unit name 3-nen E-gumi Utatan, the unit name also used for the television anime songs.

The new film contains a full collection of episodes that were left out of the anime due to time constraints. The original manga's author Yūsei Matsui stated that the film is not just a 10th anniversary project, but is also a continuation of the main story.

Matsui's Assassination Classroom manga ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from 2012 to 2016. The manga inspired a 22-episode television anime series that aired in 2015, and a 25-episode second season that aired in 2016. An anime film then opened in Japan in November 2016.

Toonami began airing the anime's first season in August 2020, and started airing the second season in 2022.

Assassination Classroom also inspired two live-action films that opened in Japan in March 2015 and March 2016, respectively.