I'm Dating a Dark Summoner Anime's Character Video Highlights Imp

The Deregula anime label began streaming a new character video for the short anime of Shaoh 's I'm Dating a Dark Summoner ( Dark Summoner to Dekiteiru ) manga on Wednesday. The video highlights the character Imp.

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The company is releasing two more character videos over the next two days.

The anime will premiere in October. HIDIVE will stream the anime.

The main cast members are:

Seiya Miyajima ( Umayon , BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! Pico ) is directing as well as overseeing and writing the series scripts. Takahiro Sasaki ( Chronicles of the Going Home Club ) is the character designer and chief animation director. Other staff members include:

The fantasy manga's story begins when Amona, a demi-human dark summoner who uses the power of demons, joins the party of the righteous cleric Roni. Everyone thought that they would be at each other's throats within a minute, but by the end of Amona's first day in the party, they share a passionate night together.

WWWave Corporation 's Deregula anime label is producing the anime. WWWave Corporation owns the ComicFesta web manga service, as well as the AnimeFesta anime programming block.

Shaoh launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Dra Dra Sharp# online manga magazine in 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on March 9.

Sources: Deregula YouTube channel, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.