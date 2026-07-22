Inherit the Winds Original TV Anime Casts Ryōhei Kimura

Kimura plays Nagakura Shinpachi in January 2027 anime

The official X/Twitter account for the original television anime project Inherit the Winds ( Kaze wo Tsugumono ) revealed on Wednesday that Ryōhei Kimura will play Nagakura Shinpachi (historical Japanese characters' names are rendered family name first).

Image via Inherit the Winds anime's X/Twitter account © Project Kaze

Image courtesy of Aniplex ©Project Kaze

The anime will premiere in January 2027 on the "Agaru Anime" programming block on, and 26 other affiliated networks. There will be an early theatrical preview screening in 2026.

The anime will star (historical Japanese characters' names are rendered family name first):

The anime takes place in the Bakumatsu era in Kyoto. A solider who has lost his memories is aided by the famous Shinsengumi member Okita Sōji. Okita Sōji names this man "Tachikawa Jinsuke." Jinsuke's life begins anew amidst the Mibu soldiers.

Yutaka Narui and Aniplex are in charge of the original story with cooperation by Azuki Mashiba . Tomohiro Kawamura is directing the anime at Live2D Creative Studio and Drive Inc. Narui is also writing the scripts. Fumi Ebina is the character designer, and Shigeru Kishida is composing the music.

The anime's four-panel manga adaptation launches on Star Seas Company 's Twi4 (read as Tsuiyon) X (formerly Twitter) account in 2026. Matsuri Muramatsu draws the manga.

Narui is a playwright and founder of the theatrical troupe Caramel Box who has previously worked on many stage plays themed on the Shinsengumi. While one of the plays was also titled Kaze wo Tsugumono , the way the title is written is different (with "mono" being written in kanji for the play and in hiragana for the anime), and the anime is still listed as being an "original" TV anime.