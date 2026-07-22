Liar Game: The Last Game Manga Ends

The August issue of Shueisha 's Grand Jump Mecha magazine published the final chapter of Shinobu Kaitani 's Liar Game : The Last Game manga on Wednesday. The manga will be compiled as the 20th volume of the original Liar Game manga, and will ship on October 19.

The manga launched in Shueisha 's Grand Jump Mucha magazine on February 25, but it also began serialization in the sister magazine Grand Jump Mecha on May 27. The manga is set after the ending of the original manga, and centers on Nao tackling a new "game."

The manga inspired an upcoming television anime that debuted on April 6, and is still ongoing. Anime distributor REMOW introduces the series:

A Mysterious Invitation. One Hundred Million Yen. The Game Begins. College student Nao Kanzaki suddenly receives a strange letter and a suitcase containing 100 million yen. She's been chosen to participate in the LIAR GAME —a high-stakes psychological battle where lies, deception, and betrayal reign supreme. Naïve and painfully honest, Nao quickly finds herself cornered. To survive, she turns to Shinichi Akiyama, a brilliant former con artist with unmatched intellect. As they dive deeper into the twisted game, the two must outwit opponents in a world where trusting others could be fatal. In a game built on lies, can honesty prevail?

The original manga ran from 2005 to January 2015 in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine. Shueisha published the manga's 19th compiled book volume in May 2015.

The manga previously inspired two live-action films, two live-action television series, and two live-action online series. The manga also inspired a stage play in 2023.

Kaitani's ONE OUTS manga inspired a television anime in 2008.