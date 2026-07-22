Live-Action High School Family: Kokosei Kazoku Film Reveals 12 Cast Members

The official website for the live-action film of Ryō Nakama 's High School Family: Kokosei Kazoku ( Kōkōsei Kazoku ) manga revealed 12 new cast members for the film on Thursday.

The new cast members include:

Masaya Kimura as Seitarō Naruse

Miyu Honda as Kotone Akai

as Kotone Akai Yūka Kageyama as Arisa Yumiki

as Arisa Yumiki Anna Kurasawa as Riko Yashiki

Ryōtarō Sakaguchi as Takumi Kitayama

as Takumi Kitayama Rintarō Mizusawa as Tōru Suzaki

as Tōru Suzaki Kōdai Fujimoto as Hayato Sano

as Hayato Sano Ryūshin Ozawa as Ayumu Kurokawa

Sōma Santoki as Seiji Kakei

naenano as Yuki

as Yuki Yuzu Ashikawa as Kana

Rin Ōmasa as Nobukatsu Takebayashi

The film will open in Japan on January 8, a delay from the film's originally planned fall 2026 opening.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus are both publishing the series in English digitally, and MANGA Plus describes the story:

Spring is in the air, and Kotaro is about to begin his first year of high school. He's full of hope and anticipation of a wonderful life at his new school, only to have his dreams crushed by...his family?! Isobe Isobee Monogatari ~ Ukiyo wa Tsuraiyo creator Ryō Nakama 's latest series combines family and school life gags, making it feel familiar but also fresh and new. This new genre of comedy will be sure to make the grade!

The film stars (left to right in visual right):

Tôichirô Rutô (live-action Violence Action, G Men, Ossan's Love) is directing the film based on a script by Europe Kikaku 's Makoto Ueda ( The Tatami Galaxy , Night is Short, Walk On Girl , Penguin Highway ).

Nakama launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in September 2020 and ended the series in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2023. Shueisha published the11th and final volume in July 2023. Viz Media is also publishing the manga in compiled volume form digitally.

Nakama previously published the Isobe Isobee Monogatari ~Ukiyo wa Tsurai yo~ manga in Weekly Shonen Jump from October 2013 to October 2017. The manga inspired two net anime series and a stage play.