Live-Action Wandance Film Reveals 4 New Cast Members

The official website for the live-action film of Coffee 's Wandance manga revealed character videos and character visuals for four new cast members on Wednesday.

Kira Yamaguchi as On Miyao

Ran Mazzel as Iori Itsukushima

Tsukki as Gaku Kabeya

Aloha Takamatsu as Usen Takumi

The film will open in Japan on November 27.

Kodansha USA Publishing releases the manga and describes the story:

A boy named Kaboku sees a girl named Wanda dance, and suddenly burns with a need to join in. With its thrilling scenes of Japanese hip-hop dance and quirky, charming characters, this is a new, inspirational manga for fans of coming-of-age stories like Blue Period and Your Lie in April . Get up and join the Wandance ! Kaboku has always just gone with the flow, marching in step to the drumbeat of the expectations of those around him: parents, school, plans for the future. It feels predictable, safe, and… empty. But one night, Kaboku's at school late, and he happens on a girl alone, moving wildly, turning a blank space of concrete into a canvas. This is Hikari Wanda, a member of the hip-hop dance club. Kaboku is immediately smitten, but the road to stepping out of his shell is a long one. The club is almost entirely girls, and they're all, well, way better than him. What's ahead is unknown, and that's terrifying, but it also means, for the first time in Kaboku's life… a taste of freedom.

&Team boy band member JO plays the film's protagonist Kaboku Kotani, and Anji Ikehata ( Yano-kun no Futsū no Hibi , Lonely Castle in the Mirror ) stars as Hikari Wanda.

Naoya Kusaba is directing the film, with a script by Keiichi Kobayashi . Dancer and entrepreneur Charisma Kantarō is supervising the film's dances.

Coffee launched the manga in Afternoon magazine in 2019, and is simultaneously published in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app. Kodansha published the manga's 15th compiled book volume in December 2025. Kodansha USA Publishing will release the 14th volume in English on November 2026.

A television anime adaptation debuted in Japan in October 2025. Disney+ streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.