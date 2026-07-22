Parasyte Gets New Parasyte: Tamiya Live-Action Series on Netflix in 2027

Netflix announced on Thursday that it is developing a new live-action series based on Hitoshi Iwaaki 's Parasyte ( Kiseiju ) manga. The new series, titled Parasyte : Tamiya , will stream on Netflix globally in 2027.

Image via Netflix ©岩明均／講談社

The anime is based on the character of Ryoko Tamiya, a key character in the original Parasyte manga. Netflix describes the story:

This new series tells the story of Ryoko Tamiya, a very levelheaded and “human” parasite who begins to question how, or if, parasites and humans can coexist. Seen through Tamiya's eyes, the world of Parasyte becomes a lens on survival, identity and what it really means to be human. In the original manga, Ryoko Tamiya is a parasite who takes over the body of a high school teacher and becomes an antagonist for Shinichi Izumi. Initially a brutal parasite that attacks humans indiscriminately, Tamiya learns a great deal about humanity through her job as a teacher. Upon seeing Shinichi and Migi sharing a body, she begins to think that coexistence with humanity will give her species the best chance at survival.

Shioli Kutsuna ( Deadpool , live-action Detective Conan , Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV , Neko Atsume House ) stars in the anime as Ryoko Tamiya.

Yeon Sang-ho , who directed the previous Parasyte: The Grey series, is credited as planner, and is also co-writing the script alongside returning scriptwriter Ryu Yong-jae . Kensaku Kakimoto (live-action Glass Heart ) and Kazuhiro Nakagawa (live-action Double , Hakubo no Chronicle ) are directing the series. WOWPOINT also returns to develop and produce the series.

Parasyte: The Grey ( Kiseiju: The Grey ), the South Korean live-action adaptation, debuted worldwide on Netflix in April 2024.

Iwaaki's original manga was serialized in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine from 1990-1995.

Kodansha USA published the series in English. The company also published the Neo Kiseijū tribute manga series under the title Neo Parasyte m in 2017, which features stories by different artists, including Ohta. The tribute manga ran from September 2014 to March 2016 in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine.

The manga most recently inspired a television anime adaptation in 2014, and two live-action films in 2014 and 2015.

Moare Ohta debuted the Parasyte Reversi ( Kiseijū Reversi ) action-horror manga based on the original series on Kodansha 's Comic Days service in March 2018, and ended it in May 2021. Kodansha published the manga's eighth and final compiled book volume in July 2021. Kodansha USA publishes the series in English.

Sources: Netflix, Comic Natalie