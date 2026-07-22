So What's Wrong with Getting Reborn as a Goblin? Anime Reveals More Cast, Theme Song Artists

The staff for the television anime of writer Nazuna Miki and artist Tsukasa Araki 's So What's Wrong with Getting Reborn as a Goblin? ( Tensei Goblin dakedo Shitsumon Aru? ) manga announced three more cast members and the theme song artists on Wednesday. Music artist Sou is performing the anime's opening theme song, and four-piece band AHUB is performing the ending theme song.

The newly announced cast members are:

Natsuki Hanae as Albert, the third prince of the human empire, who used his skill "Eighth Time's the Charm" to corner the Demon King

Image courtesy of Hakuhodo DY Music & Pictures ©三木なずな・荒木宰／集英社・「転ゴブ」製作委員会

Hiro Shimono as Izuiizu (character name romanization not confirmed), a small dragon that crash-landed in the Goblin Forest

Image courtesy of Hakuhodo DY Music & Pictures ©三木なずな・荒木宰／集英社・「転ゴブ」製作委員会

Yukari Tamura as Tenchi Kaibyaku (literally, Creation of Heaven and Earth), a being with unknown identity, who harms goblins and humans it encounters without hesitation

Image courtesy of Hakuhodo DY Music & Pictures ©三木なずな・荒木宰／集英社・「転ゴブ」製作委員会





Yen Press publishes the manga in English and describes the story:

Office worker Akira Yagami's altruistic nature usually gets him the short end of the stick. When he dies after saving a kid from oncoming traffic...he reincarnates in another world as a goblin?! Normally, goblins only live for seven days, but Akira's newfound powers let him defy the species' normal life span...and are the key to his path to becoming the strongest goblin ever!

The anime stars:

Ryūta Kawahara ( The Summer Hikaru Died , Orange , 86 , Blend S episode director) is directing the anime at BAKKKA . Yūichirō Momose ( So I'm a Spider, So What? , Africa Salaryman ) is in charge of the series scripts, Hiroyuki Saita ( Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez , Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress , Revue Starlight ) is designing the characters, Hiroto Morishita ( Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear , Wistoria: Wand and Sword two seasons) is the sound director, and Takenoko Boy ( The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess ending song arrangement, composition, and lyrics) is composing the music at INCS Toenter .

The anime will premiere in October.

The manga launched on Shueisha 's Tonari no Young Jump website in 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 14th compiled book volume on March 18, and will publish the 15th volume on September 17. Yen Press published the 10th volume in English on May 26.

Source: Press release

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