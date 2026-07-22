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Tomb Raider King Animated Series Reveals English Dub Cast, July 22 Debut
posted on by Alex Mateo
The English cast includes:
- Monty Thompson as Jooheon
- Cassie Ewulu as Crow
- Alex Hom as Geonwoo
- Charles Nguyen as Julian
- Trey Upton as Kyungtae
- Hayden Daviau as Mother
- Drew Kocour as Student
- Chase Kloza as Seungwoo
- Max Hartman as Taejoon
The dub staff at Crunchyroll includes:
- Studio Producers: Justin Cook, Michael Harcourt, Nathanael Harrison
- Producer: Zach Bolton
- Adaptation Supervisor: Ben Phillips
- Adaptation: Jessica Sluys
- Adaptation Prep: Benjamin Tehrani
- Voice Director: Lee George
- Assistant Voice Director: Jonathan Rigg
- Talent Coordination: Tara A. Williams, Brittni Hurley
- Engineering Managers: Gino Palencia, Brandon Peters
- Engineer: Zachary Davis
- Mixer: Matt Grounds
The Korean-animated series began airing with a Japanese dub in Japan on the Fuji TV channel on July 8 under the localized title Tōkutsuō, and it also runs on Kansai TV, Tokai TV, BS Fuji, and Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting Co., Ltd. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs.
Tapas is releasing the webtoon in English digitally, and it describes the series:
Mysterious tombs appeared all over the world one day, each containing a relic which grants its owner supernatural abilities. Jooheon Suh is a tomb explorer, excavator, and raider. Betrayed by his employer, he's about to die at the hands of a powerful new relic when he suddenly finds himself 15 years in the past, before any relics or tombs made their debut. Driven by feelings of revenge, how will Jooheon use his knowledge of the future to become the Tomb Raider King?
Seung Wook Woo is directing the animated series at STUDIO EEK, with Hyun-Jung Lee serving as character designer and chief animation director. Music is composed by Ju Young Kim. Korean girl group QWER perform the opening theme song "SHOW DOWN" and the ending theme song "To Be Continued."
Ize Press is also publishing the webtoon in print, and released the 15th volume on July 21.
The webtoon is based on SAN.G's web novel series. An English version of the novel series is available on Tapas, Wuxiaworld, and Wattapad.
Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.