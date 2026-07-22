Tomb Raider King Animated Series Reveals English Dub Cast, July 22 Debut

Image via ANIPLUSTV's X/Twitter account © 3B2S, Yuns(REDICE STUDIO), SAN.G/Tomb Raider King Partners

announced that it begins streaming the Englishfor the Korean-animated adaptation of artist, storywriter), original storywriter, and character designer'swebtoon on Wednesday.

The English cast includes:

The dub staff at Crunchyroll includes:

The Korean-animated series began airing with a Japanese dub in Japan on the Fuji TV channel on July 8 under the localized title Tōkutsuō , and it also runs on Kansai TV , Tokai TV , BS Fuji , and Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting Co., Ltd. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs.

Tapas is releasing the webtoon in English digitally, and it describes the series:

Mysterious tombs appeared all over the world one day, each containing a relic which grants its owner supernatural abilities. Jooheon Suh is a tomb explorer, excavator, and raider. Betrayed by his employer, he's about to die at the hands of a powerful new relic when he suddenly finds himself 15 years in the past, before any relics or tombs made their debut. Driven by feelings of revenge, how will Jooheon use his knowledge of the future to become the Tomb Raider King ?

Seung Wook Woo is directing the animated series at STUDIO EEK , with Hyun-Jung Lee serving as character designer and chief animation director. Music is composed by Ju Young Kim . Korean girl group QWER perform the opening theme song "SHOW DOWN" and the ending theme song "To Be Continued."

Ize Press is also publishing the webtoon in print, and released the 15th volume on July 21.

The webtoon is based on SAN.G 's web novel series. An English version of the novel series is available on Tapas, Wuxiaworld, and Wattapad.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)





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