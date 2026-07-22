Yellow Tanabe's Kai-hen Wizards Manga Resumes on July 29

Manga went on hiatus on February 9

Image via Amazon ©Yellow Tanabe, Shogakukan

Manga creator Yellow Tanabe announced on Tuesday that her Kai-hen Wizards ( Kaihen no Mahōtsukai ) manga will resume in this year's 35th issue of Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine on July 29. The manga went on hiatus on February 9.

The manga previously went on hiatus in January 2025, and returned in April 2025. The manga then went on hiatus again in June 2025 and returned in November 2025.

Tanabe launched the series in Weekly Shonen Sunday in September 2024. Shogakukan published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on June 18. Viz Media releases the manga's English simulpub, and describes the story:

A young boy must live in exile lest his deadly magical powers destroy the world.

Tanabe began serializing the Kekkaishi manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in 2003 and ended it after eight years in 2011. The manga inspired a television anime that ran from 2006 to 2008. Viz Media released the anime in a set of four DVDs in 2011, and Discotek Media later released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in June 2022.

Tanabe launched the Birdmen manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in July 2013, and ended it in February 2020.