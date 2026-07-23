2027 Doraemon Film Heads to 19th Century London

A website opened on Friday to announce the 2027 Doraemon film, Eiga Doraemon : Nobita no Jōki Jikansha ( Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Steam Time Locomotive). The film will open in spring 2027.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

Image via Doraemon X/Twitter account ©藤子プロ・小学館・テレビ朝日・シンエイ・ADK 2027

The film's story begins as Nobita and his friends time travel to 19th century Victorian London.

Rushio Moriyama , a storyboarder and episode director for a number of episodes of the Doraemon anime since 2020, is directing the film. Makoto Ueda ( The Tatami Galaxy , Tatami Time Machine Blues , Penguin Highway ) is penning the film's script.

The 2026 Doraemon film, Eiga Doraemon: Shin Nobita no Kaitei Kiganjō ( Doraemon the Movie: New Nobita and the Castle of the Undersea Devil ), opened in Japan on February 27.