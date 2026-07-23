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2027 Doraemon Film Heads to 19th Century London
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
A website opened on Friday to announce the 2027 Doraemon film, Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Jōki Jikansha (Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Steam Time Locomotive). The film will open in spring 2027.
The film's story begins as Nobita and his friends time travel to 19th century Victorian London.
Rushio Moriyama, a storyboarder and episode director for a number of episodes of the Doraemon anime since 2020, is directing the film. Makoto Ueda (The Tatami Galaxy, Tatami Time Machine Blues, Penguin Highway) is penning the film's script.
The 2026 Doraemon film, Eiga Doraemon: Shin Nobita no Kaitei Kiganjō (Doraemon the Movie: New Nobita and the Castle of the Undersea Devil), opened in Japan on February 27.
Sources: Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Jōki Jikansha anime film's website, Comic Natalie