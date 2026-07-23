Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Unmei Seisen-hen Anime's Promo Video Reveals Theme Song, November 7 TV Debut

The official X/Twitter account for the Cardfight!! Vanguard franchise revealed the promotional video, key visual, and November 7 television debut for Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Unmei Seisen-hen ( Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez The Fated Star Battle Arc), the "final arc" of the franchise 's DivineZ saga, on Wednesday. The video reveals and previews the theme song "Escape" by Kis-My-Ft2 . Toshiya Miyata , member of Kis-My-Ft2 and voice of protagonist Akina Myōdō, wrote the theme song's lyrics.

In addition, the franchise announced the mini anime adaptation of Kaeru DX 's Ghost Meets Gal manga, which will debut on September 5 at 8:00 a.m. JST. AtoriE is producing the mini anime.

Karin Kagami (voice of Urara Haneyama in Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress ) will voice Rubuna (left in image above), and Yūka Nishio (voice of Nao Inabe in Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez ) will voice Santi in the mini anime. BanG Dream! 's Mugendai Mewtype band performs the mini anime's theme song "Nikoichi Mirai."

The three-episode Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Unmei Seisen-hen anime will debut on TV Aichi and six TV Tokyo stations on November 7 at 8:00 a.m. JST. The anime will also stream on ABEMA , d Anime Store , DMM TV , Hulu , Prime Video, U-NEXT , Nico Nico , and other streaming services in Japan starting on November 7.

The anime will first open in theaters in Japan on October 2. Kinema Citrus is animating the film, again featuring original character designs by manga creator group CLAMP .

Image via Cardfight Vanguard!! franchise's X/Twitter account © VANGUARD Divinez Character Design ©2021-2025 CLAMP・ST Illust: Kinema citrus

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The latest anime in thePhantom Star Battle Arc), debuted onand sixstations on January 10 at 8:00 a.m. JST, and its 12th and final episode aired on April 11. The series served as the 10th season in the's "D Series."

The Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress anime's first two seasons launched the franchise 's "D Series" in April 2021. The Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress anime's first season, which premiered in July 2022, is considered the third overall season of the D Series. The second and third seasons (which premiered in January 2023 and July 2023 respectively) are the D Series' fourth and fifth seasons, respectively.

The series' sixth season is the Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez anime, which debuted in Japan in January 2024. Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Season 2 debuted in July 2024 as the overall seventh season.

The Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez DELUXE Arc ( Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Deluxe-hen ) anime then premiered in January 2025 and is the eighth season. The Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez DELUXE Finals ( Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Deluxe Kesshō-hen ) anime premiered in July 2025 and aired its 12th and final episode on October 4.

Bushiroad originally announced that it would produce up to nine seasons for the current "D Series" of the Cardfight!! Vanguard anime. The company then later announced it is planning the 10th season and beyond for the D Series.

A completely new television anime in the franchise will air in 2027, and will celebrate the franchise 's 15th anniversary.