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Crunchyroll Delists Blood Blockade Battlefront, Orange, Grimgar: Ashes and Illusions, Black Lagoon, More Anime

posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: Rokka: Brave of the Six Flowers, As the Gods Will, Barakamon

blood-blockade-battlefront
Image via Blood Blockade Battlefront & Beyond anime's website
© 2017 内藤泰弘／集英社・血界戦線 & BEYOND製作委員会
Crunchyroll has delisted several anime from its service, including:

The company did not announce the anime's removals.

ANN reached out to Crunchyroll for clarification, but Crunchyroll declined to respond.

Source: Crunchyroll via Manga Alerts, Eryn Not Erin

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