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Crunchyroll Delists Blood Blockade Battlefront, Orange, Grimgar: Ashes and Illusions, Black Lagoon, More Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: Rokka: Brave of the Six Flowers, As the Gods Will, Barakamon
Crunchyroll has delisted several anime from its service, including:
ANN reached out to Crunchyroll for clarification, but Crunchyroll declined to respond.
- Blood Blockade Battlefront
- Orange
- Grimgar, Ashes and Illusions
- Rokka: Braves of the Six Flowers
- Barakamon
- Black Lagoon
- As the Gods Will live-action
The company did not announce the anime's removals.
ANN reached out to Crunchyroll for clarification, but Crunchyroll declined to respond.
Source: Crunchyroll via Manga Alerts, Eryn Not Erin