Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Game's Trailer Reveals July 30 Release for 'Super Limit Breaking NEO' DLC

Bandai Namco Entertainment began streaming on Thursday a trailer for the new "Super Limit Breaking NEO" DLC for Dragon Ball : Sparking! Zero , the new game in the Dragon Ball Z : Budokai Tenkaichi arena fighter franchise , and it reveals that the DLC will launch on July 30. The video previews the new Limit Breaker Journey mode, additional outfits, and new playable characters such as Chi-Chi and alternate versions of Goku, Tien, and Piccolo from the original Dragon Ball anime:

In the new solo mode, Limit Breaker Journey, players select a character to strengthen. Then, they take the character to various destinations to fight and level up. Characters consume stamina when moving, and they will have lower health when starting battles with lower stamina. However, they can also gain more experience from harsher fighting conditions. The mode features "Battle Arts," which provide status enhancements. The character's improved strengths will carry over to the game's other modes.

A free update will also add "Sparking! Boost," a new action activated by consuming a larger amount of Skill Stock, and "Chain Blasts," which allow players to switch in reserve allies to continue attacks after their opponent is blown away.

The DLC will include 33 new characters, over 20 new customizable costumes and super attacks, and four new stages, new Episode Battles for four characters, and more Extra Battles. New characters include King Piccolo, Mercernary Tao, General Blue, Android 8, Nam, Grandpa Gohan, King Vegeta, Pikkon, Mighty Mask, Supreme Kai, Super Saiyan Bardock, Chilled, King Vegeta, Super Android 17, Nuova Shenron, Jaco, Cheelai, Champa, and more.

A separate free update for the game added single player mode Mission 100 on January 26.

The game launched in October 2024 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . The game had a Premium Collector's Edition, a Deluxe Edition, and an Ultimate Edition. These editions allowed customers to play the game three days early.

The Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch versions of the game launched on November 14.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.