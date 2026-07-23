Exclusive: Titan Manga Licenses LastBoss LoveDeath, The Rabbit Circle

Titles slated for April 2027

Titan Manga revealed to ANN on Thursday that it will publish the following manga:

Cover not final Image courtesy of Titan Manga

Title: LastBoss LoveDeath

Author: Yoshikazu Kuwajima, Takahiro Seguchi

Release Date: April 6, 2027

Pre-Order: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Forbidden Planet

Summary: High school girls Fūka Nagisa, Julie Yūki and Kanon Amamiya never expected their ordinary lives to end with extraordinary powers. Suddenly gifted incredible abilities, the trio throws themselves into battle against a sinister secret organisation threatening the world.

But becoming heroes isn't as easy as they imagined.

Overpowered by the mysterious enemy, the girls are captured – and rather than destroying them, the organisation recruits them as its newest idol group. Now trapped between the dazzling spotlight and the shadowy schemes of their captors, they must navigate fame, friendship and impossible choices while searching for a way to reclaim their freedom.

Bursting with spectacular battles, colourful characters and unexpected humour, LastBoss LoveDeath delivers an inventive twist on the magical girl genre, combining superhero action with the cut-throat world of idols. Writer Yoshikazu Kuwajima and artist Takahiro Seguchi create an energetic series full of surprising reversals, emotional stakes and stylish artwork that keeps readers guessing until the very last page.



Cover not final Image courtesy of Titan Manga

Title: T he Rabbit Circle

Author: Sanada Shiro

Release Date: April 20, 2027

Pre-Order: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Forbidden Planet

Summary: In a world where humanoid animal hybrids exist, Teddy is a rabbit and grows up in an orphanage for rabbits. He is ostracized for his pale skin, white hair, and red eyes. But suddenly, his world changes.

A letter from his father invites him to live at his mansion along with his many rabbit brothers. Things are different when they show him kindness and love. But something doesn't sit right with Teddy, a familiar feeling obscured by the mirage of affection.

He meets his brother Adelbert who quickly becomes infatuated with Teddy, and all seems well...until his brothers reveal that they are there to one day be eaten by their father.

Angered at the prospect of losing his closest friend and brother, Teddy vows to break out before he and Adelbert can be eaten.

Featuring supernatural elements and a horrifying mystery at its center, The Rabbit Circle is bound to lead you down the rabbit hole.



Source: E-mail correspondence