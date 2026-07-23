Kusunoki's Flunking Her High School Glow-Up Manga Gets TV Anime

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DMM Pictures announced on Thursday that Mitsuki Mii 's Kusunoki's Flunking Her High School Glow-Up ( Kusunoki-san wa Kōkō Debut ni Shippai Shite Iru ) manga is getting a television anime adaptation.

The manga will star Yūto Uemura as Keisuke Shizuki and Tomori Kusunoki as Shizuka Kusunoki.

Midori Yui (episode director for Carole & Tuesday , Love Flops , Asteroid in Love ) is directing the anime at Passione and Hayabusa Film , and is also overseeing the series scripts. Koji Haneda ( Spice & Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf , The Faraway Paladin ) is the character designer, and Hyadain ( Rent-A-Girlfriend all seasons) is composing the music. Suzune Ishikawa (name romanization not confirmed) is the animation producer.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the original manga in English, and it describes the story:

Keisuke Shizuki and Shizuka Kusunoki are taking high school by storm with their good looks, but they share a dark secret: they were both total outcasts in middle school! While Shizuki has succeeded in making himself over inside and out, clearing the slate of his past life, Kusunoki is still struggling to develop social skills to match her new appearance. She's eager for Shizuki's help, if only he could get over his phobia of pretty girls...

Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga's sixth volume digitally and physically on May 19.

The manga launched on the comic POOL service in 2022. Ichijinsha will publish the eighth compiled volume in Japan on July 28.