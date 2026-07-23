Mahjong Pros Licenses Bird, Akayoroshi Manga

Both manga launch in English physically/digitally in November 2026

Mahjong set company Mahjong Pros ' Mahjong Pros Publishing imprint announced at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday that it has licensed the following manga:

Image courtesy of Manga Mavericks

Title: Bird: Mahjong's Deadliest vs The Master Illusionist ( Bird: Saikyō Bainin vs. Tensai Magician )

Creators: Hiromi Aoyama (writer), Kazutoshi Yamane (artist)

Release: November 2026 (physical/digital)

Summary: A war over underground casino territory rights will be settled at a mahjong table. One side recruits Kazuya, the hidden genius behind the world-famous illusionist Bird. Across from him sits Snake, an undefeated gambler who can manipulate a fully automated table designed to make cheating impossible. To win, Kazuya must expose Snake's trick before Snake uncovers his.

















Image courtesy of Manga Mavericks

Title: Akayoroshi: Hanafuda Shadow Games ( Akayoroshi - Yami Hanafuda Yūkitan )

Creators: Yume Yamaguchi (writer), Yadokugaeru (artist)

Release: November 2026 (digital/print)

Summary: In 1876 Yokohama, a boy with a perfect memory is forced into an underground gambling ring where Japanese flower cards decide who walks away and who pays with flesh. Akayoroshi: Hanafuda Shadow Games is a vicious historical thriller about debt, deception, and the players who become addicted to risking everything.

















The Mahjong Pros Publishing imprint focuses on licensing, localizing, and distributing mahjong-themed manga and textbooks. The company announced its Mahjong Pros Publishing imprint in June 2025.

Source: Email correspondence