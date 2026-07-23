Manga Mavericks Licenses Our Insignificant Justice Manga, Launches Independent Manga Alliance Venture

Independent Manga Alliance to link indie creators, small publishers to larger partner publishers, distributors

Cover Not Final Image courtesy of Manga Mavericks © Rin Kawano/TWO VIRGINS Co., Ltd.

Manga Mavericks Books announced during its panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday that it has licensed Rin Kawano 's Our Insignificant Justice ( Toru ni Taranai Bokura no Seigi ) and will release it in print and digitally in March 2027.

Manga Mavericks describes the manga:

One day, a singer named Sayoko Tano suddenly disappears, changing the lives of her fans, friends, and lovers forever.

While perhaps an insignificant event for those who never knew

her, to others, she was a living god.

This manga weaves together the stories of six different men and

women who knew Sayoko, set in both Tokyo and Miyazaki

Prefecture in Japan.

Rin Kawano released the manga in January 2023. Manga Mavericks' release will be at A5 size (5.83" x 8.27").

Manga Mavericks also announced it will release the fifth chapter of Koukoku Brothers ' Divine Messengers and Demonic Guardians manga digitally on August 25. The company plans to produce a print release for the manga at a later date.



Image courtesy of Manga Mavericks

Manga Mavericks also announced during the panel that it is launching the Independent Manga Alliance, an industry association and joint venture between Manga Mavericks CEO Varun Gupta and Mahjong Pros head of partnerships and licensing Harrison Doan. The venture aims to provide distribution, marketing, and sales support to independent creators and small publishers, linking them to partner publishers and distributors located in the United States or globally. The founding members of the Independent Manga Alliance will be Manga Mavericks Books , Mahjong Pros , Strict Algorithm LLC, Red String Manga, and Curation Entertainment Partners Inc.

Source: Press release