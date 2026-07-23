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Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls Reveals Phoenix Cyclops DLC, Opening Movie Animated by Studio Sanzigen
posted on by Alex Mateo
The San Diego Comic-Con panel for PlayStation Studios, Arc System Works, and Marvel Games' Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls 4v4 tag team fighter game announced on Thursday in a trailer that the game will add Phoenix Cyclops as the first DLC character included in the "Year 1 Character & Stage Pass." The character debuts in the game this fall. Ray Chase, who voices Cyclops in the X-Men '97 animated series, voices Phoenix Cyclops.
The companies also unveiled the opening movie. Daisuke Suzuki directed the opening at animation studio SANZIGEN. Keiko Terada (SHOW-YA) and mayu (NEMOPHILA) perform the original theme song "Stronger as One" in the video. Kanata Okajima wrote the lyrics. MEG (MEGMETAL) composed and arranged the song.
The game will launch for PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on August 6 (August 7 in Japan). The game will launch an open beta for PS5 and PC on July 24-26 (July 24-27 in Japan).
The game's Ultimate Edition includes pre-order bonuses, five character costumes, animated chromatic colors unlocked for all 20 launch characters, and the Year One pass that will include four characters and one stage.
Launch characters include: Ms. Marvel, Spider-Man, Peni Parker, Star-Lord, Storm, Wolverine, Magik, Danger, Doctor Doom, Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Black Panther, Magneto, Goblin, Carnage, Ghost Rider, Blade, Loki, and Deadpool.
The game will have an Episode Mode single-player game mode, which will present a story in a motion comic format. The developers stated "a renowned writer from the original Marvel Comics" is helping build the world and write the story of Episode Mode.
Sources: Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls game's San Diego Comic-Con panel (Egan Loo), PlayStation's YouTube channel