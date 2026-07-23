Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls Reveals Phoenix Cyclops DLC, Opening Movie Animated by Studio Sanzigen

The San Diego Comic-Con panel for PlayStation Studios , Arc System Works , and Marvel Games' Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls 4v4 tag team fighter game announced on Thursday in a trailer that the game will add Phoenix Cyclops as the first DLC character included in the "Year 1 Character & Stage Pass." The character debuts in the game this fall. Ray Chase , who voices Cyclops in the X-Men '97 animated series, voices Phoenix Cyclops.

The companies also unveiled the opening movie. Daisuke Suzuki directed the opening at animation studio SANZIGEN . Keiko Terada ( SHOW-YA ) and mayu ( NEMOPHILA ) perform the original theme song "Stronger as One" in the video. Kanata Okajima wrote the lyrics. MEG (MEGMETAL) composed and arranged the song.

The game will launch for PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on August 6 (August 7 in Japan). The game will launch an open beta for PS5 and PC on July 24-26 (July 24-27 in Japan).

The game's Ultimate Edition includes pre-order bonuses, five character costumes, animated chromatic colors unlocked for all 20 launch characters, and the Year One pass that will include four characters and one stage.

Launch characters include: Ms. Marvel, Spider-Man, Peni Parker, Star-Lord, Storm, Wolverine, Magik, Danger, Doctor Doom, Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Black Panther, Magneto, Goblin, Carnage, Ghost Rider, Blade, Loki, and Deadpool.

The game will have an Episode Mode single-player game mode, which will present a story in a motion comic format. The developers stated "a renowned writer from the original Marvel Comics " is helping build the world and write the story of Episode Mode.