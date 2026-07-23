One Piece TV Anime's Elbaph Arc Debuts English Dub in Fall

Image via One Piece franchise's X/Twitter account © Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

announced on Thursday that it will begin streaming the Englishfor theanime's Elbaph arc this fall in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

The Elbaph arc debuted in Japan on April 5. Crunchyroll is streaming the arc.

Singer Aina The End performs the opening theme song "Luminous," and rock band 36km/h perform the ending theme song "Sono Mirai" (That Future).

Toei Animation and One Piece anime producer Ryūta Koike announced in October 2025 that the anime was reducing its annual episode output to a maximum of 26 episodes moving forward starting in 2026. Following the conclusion of the Egghead arc last year, the anime took a three-month production hiatus from January-March 2026. The anime returned in April 2026 for the first of two cours (quarters of a year) with the start of the new Elbaph arc.

According to Toei Animation , the new schedule allows episodes to "incorporate more content, tempo, and pacing of the manga while continuing to leverage the unique storytelling that is only possible with animation." Historically, with only few exceptions, the anime has aired most weeks since its premiere in 1999. However, the pace has slowed considerably over the years.

The Egghead arc in the anime debuted in January 2024. In mid-October 2024, the franchise announced that the anime's Egghead arc would pause to "recharge," and then the arc would continue in April 2025. Part 2 of the Egghead arc premiered with its first episode (1,123rd overall episode) on Fuji TV on April 5, 2025 and aired alongside a recap episode of Part 1 of the Egghead arc. The second episode (1,124th overall episode) aired on April 6, 2025 with its new timeslot at 11:15 p.m. JST (10:15 a.m. EDT).

During the Egghead arc's break, One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga ; a 21-episode abridged version of the Fish-Man Island arc of the anime with reshot scenes, retouched art, and other improvements; aired in its place.

Netflix will begin streaming "all seven episodes" of the first season of The One Piece , Wit Studio 's remake of the One Piece anime, worldwide in February 2027. The seven episodes will recount the story from the first 50 manga chapters over the course of about 300 minutes.

Source: Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine)