Shikiso Utsuzawa's 'Because I, the True Saint, was Banished, that Country is Done For!' Novels Get TV Anime in 2027

A website opened on Thursday to announce the television anime adaptation of Shikiso Utsuzawa 's Because I, the True Saint, was Banished, that Country is Done For! ( Shin no Seijo de Aru Watashi wa Tsuihō Saremashita ) light novel series, slated for debut in 2027. The website also revealed the anime's teaser visual, and main cast and staff members.

The novels' original character designer Pukyunosuke and the manga adaptation's artist Mokuba Matsu both drew illustrations to celebrate the announcement:

The anime will star:

Masumi Tazawa as Eliane

Taku Yashiro as Nigel

Tsukasa Sakurai ( The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. , Golden Time , Little Witch Academia episode animation director) is directing the anime at Tsumugi Akita Anime Lab . Naoki Tozuka ( I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince two seasons, Meiji Gekken: 1874 ) is in charge of series scripts, and Naru Nishikōri ( I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince two seasons, Meiji Gekken: 1874 ) is designing the characters.

Kodansha USA Publishing started releasing Matsu's manga adaptation in English digitally in 2024. The company released the manga's first volume physically on March 31, and will release the third volume on July 28. Kodansha USA describes the story:

Ever since she was a child, Eliane has been the saint and protector of the Kingdom of Belkheim, warding off monsters and ensuring bountiful harvests with her prayers. But when a pretender saint beguiles the foolish prince—to whom she is engaged—into believing she is nothing but a fraud, he calls off the marriage and banishes her from the kingdom. Homeless and penniless but free to chart her own course for the first time in her life, Eliane decides to make for the neighboring kingdom, where she hopes to blend in as a commoner and lead a quiet life…but a chance encounter on the road will totally upend her modest plans.

Utsuzawa launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in June 2020. Kodansha began publishing the light novels with illustrations by Pukyunosuke in January 2021. The seventh volume shipped in Japan in December 2024.

Matsu's manga adaptation debuted April 2021 in Kodansha 's Palcy app. Kodansha will release the manga's 13th compiled book volume on July 30. K MANGA is also publishing the manga in English.