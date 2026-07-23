Yen Press Licenses 'Let's Begin, a Battle Without the Hero,' The Weakling Who Died a Million Times Light Novels; The Dragon Prince's Ill-Mated Betrothal Manga

Yen Press announced on Thursday that it has licensed two light novel series under its Yen On imprint, and one manga title. Yen Press also announced the audiobook of the novel adaptation of Mamoru Hosoda 's Wolf Children: Ame & Yuki film, under its Yen Audio imprint.

Image courtesy of Yen Press

Title: Let's Begin, a Battle Without the Hero vol. 1 light novel

Creators: Taiga Hattori (story), Rin Kawachi (illustration)

Summary: TSUGUMICHI DOESN'T WANT TO BE A HERO...BUT HE MAY NOT HAVE A CHOICE!

Akane Kohinata is the perfect main character. She saves hundreds of thousands, brings smiles to people's faces, and never gives up. However, a climactic battle with the cataclysmic cosmic beasts proves to be her last, and with her final breath, she leaves her legacy in the hands of Tsugumichi Takahashi. The only problem is, he's a helpless shut-in who doesn't know the first thing about heroics. Does this nobody really have what it takes to inherit Akane's will? Project zero to hero is now underway!













Image courtesy of Yen Press

Title: The Weakling Who Died a Million Times vol. 1 light novel

Creator: yononaka

Summary: THE HEROIC TALE OF A NAMELESS LOWLIFE!

Hey there. I'm a goon. Wouldn't even call myself a bandit or thief—nothing that official. Just one of many desperate folks who've sunk really low to survive. Bottom-of-the-barrel guys like me end up following the orders of the strongest scum around. I'm simply another disposable henchman, but I do have a special ability. No matter how many times I die, I respawn into the body of a new ruffian! What a shame. My dream is to become like the adventurers that regularly wipe out me and my fellow goons. I want to help people. It's not that I want to die but...what's five or six lives if my death can protect someone's future?













Image courtesy of Yen Press

Title: The Dragon Prince's Ill-Mated Betrothal , vol. 1 manga

Creators: Sango Sansan , Nanaki Ichinose (original story), Noco Sugimachi (character design)

Summary: Adeline, daughter of an earl, receives an offer of engagement from the Dragonkin Realm on her seventeenth birthday. All Dragonkins must find their “Mate,” and they want her for their third prince. Soon, amid scorn and criticism, she realizes she's an unwilling participant in a twisted—and deadly—plot. But the story doesn't end there! 250 years later, history begins to repeat itself with another invitation...and the unknown secrets that lie beyond it.





















Yen Press stated it plans to make more announcements at its industry panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday.

Source: Press release

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