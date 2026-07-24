'Clockwork Girl' Episode of Yasuomi Umetsu, Shaft's Virgin Punk Original Anime Available for Digital Purchase in September

"Clockwork Girl" opened theatrically in Japan in June 2025 at Cine Libre Ikebukuro in Tokyo and Theatre Umeda in Osaka. The film opened at #1 in the mini-theater rankings. Aniplex of America and Fathom Entertainment screened the anime in the U.S. in November that same year in both Japanese audio with English subtitles and an English dub .

Aniplex of America describes the anime:

Conditions for Receiving Bounty:

Bring the brain of a wanted criminal possessing illegal Somadea to authorities.

Whether the target is alive or dead…is irrelevant.

The year is 2099.

Humanity has advanced, overcoming all injuries and illnesses with the development of the Medical Android Technology “Somadea.” However, along with the development of Somadea, crimes misusing said technology have rapidly increased.

Somadea grants physical abilities far superior to those of normal flesh and blood, and by illegally modifying it, Somadea can be misused for criminal purposes.

To deal with these Somadea crimes, the government established the Bounty Hunter System.

Civilians registered as bounty hunters are permitted to kill illegal Somadea users designated as wanted criminals by the police. In return, they are rewarded with large amounts of bounty money.

In this unforgiving world, Ubu Kamigori makes a living hunting down criminals as a bounty hunter. But one day, when she returns home from a job, she finds the man with whom she has a sordid history waiting there – Mr. Elegance. And so, her destiny begins to unravel.

A tale woven by mechanical girls and the smell of gunpowder smoke, this suspenseful action begins!