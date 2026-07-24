Crunchyroll Streams Kamisama Kiss Anime's Special Episodes

Image via Crunchyroll's X/Twitter account © Julietta Suzuki / Hakusensha-Kamisama Kiss Project

began streaming on Thursday the original anime DVD ) special episodes for the anime based on'smanga.

Kamisama Kiss inspired two anime seasons, and Funimation streamed both seasons as they aired in Japan, and also released both seasons on home video. The manga inspired the series of four OADs that shipped with the manga's 22nd-25th compiled book volumes. A "volume 25.5," an official fanbook, shipped in December 2016, and bundled a DVD with an original anime, and a 32-page epilogue manga.

Suzuki launched the manga in Hana to Yume in 2008, and ended the series in May 2016 with 25 volumes. Viz Media has published the manga in English. The manga got a spinoff chapter in January 2020.

The story of the manga begins with Nanami, a girl who finds herself homeless after her father leaves. She comes to the home of a man who offers to let her stay over — only to discover it is a Shinto shrine. The man happened to be a deity who has just transferred his status and his yōkai to Nanami. That yōkai's name is Tomoe, and a contract between him and Nanami can only be sealed in one way: with a kiss.

Suzuki's latest manga titled Otaku Vampire's Love Bite ( Oshi ni Amagami ) launched in Hana to Yume in November 2022.