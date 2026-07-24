Ize Press Announces Print Licenses for Codename: Anastasia, Mignon BL Webtoons

Mignon box set to bundle hour-long uncensored animated film, exclusive 11-minute side-story animation

Image courtesy of Ize Press

Ize Press announced at its San Diego Comic-Con 2026 industry panel on Friday that it has licensed two boys-love webcomics, Codename: Anastasia and Mignon, for English print publication.

Codename: Anastasia, written by Boyseason and illustrated by Han, is an espionage thriller following Taekjoo Kwon, an agent of South Korea's National Intelligence Service, who is sent to Russia to investigate a mysterious weapon known as "Anastasia." The ongoing webtoon is currently serialized digitally on Tappytoon and has surpassed 2 million views. Its English print edition is scheduled for March 2027.

Image courtesy of Ize Press

Ize Press also announced Mignon: Special Box Set w/USB, collecting Bboungbbangkkyu's BL romance between an underground boxer and a vampire doctor. The set will include both print volumes, photocards, and a USB containing the complete uncensored hour-long animated film alongside an exclusive 11-minute side-story animation. The box set is slated for release in January 2027. The digital version of the webtoon is available on Lezhin.

Both titles mark their first English print editions and will be available through major bookstores, online retailers, and comic shops.

Source: Press release





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