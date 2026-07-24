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Jump+ Jumble Rush Game Ends Service on September 17
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Game launched on September 24, 2025 for iOS, Android
The website for Shueisha and Bandai Namco Entertainment's Jump+ Jumble Rush game, the mobile game app based on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ manga service, announced on Thursday that the game will end service on September 17. The game ended sales of its in-game currency "prisms" on Thursday and the currency can be used until the game ends service.
The game launched on September 24, 2025 for iOS and Android. The game was part of Shonen Jump+'s 10th anniversary.
The manga-frame tower defense game features characters from manga titles across different genres such as action, comedy, sci-fi, and romantic comedy, serialized on Shonen Jump+. Players can create a party with their favorite characters and fight approaching enemies.
The game's website features characters from the following manga series:
- SPY×FAMILY
- Kaiju No. 8
- DAN DA DAN
- Chainsaw Man
- Aharen-san is Indecipherable
- Magilumiere Co. Ltd.
- Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective
- Summertime Rendering
- Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku
- Takopi's Original Sin
- Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!
- Lycopene the Tomatoy Poodle
- 2.5 Dimensional Seduction
- Tis Time for "Torture," Princess
- Oblivion Battery
- Chained Soldier
- Red Cat Ramen
Shueisha launched the digital publication Shonen Jump+ in late 2014.