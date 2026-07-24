Jump+ Jumble Rush Game Ends Service on September 17

Game launched on September 24, 2025 for iOS, Android

Image via Jump+ Jumble Rush's X/Twitter account ©集英社 ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Jump+ Jumble Rush

Shueisha

The website forand'sgame, the mobile game app based on'smanga service, announced on Thursday that the game will end service on September 17. The game ended sales of its in-game currency "prisms" on Thursday and the currency can be used until the game ends service.

The game launched on September 24, 2025 for iOS and Android. The game was part of Shonen Jump+ 's 10th anniversary.

The manga-frame tower defense game features characters from manga titles across different genres such as action, comedy, sci-fi, and romantic comedy, serialized on Shonen Jump+ . Players can create a party with their favorite characters and fight approaching enemies.

The game's website features characters from the following manga series:

Shueisha launched the digital publication Shonen Jump+ in late 2014.

Sources: Jump+ Jumble Rush's website, 4Gamer (Yawaragi)