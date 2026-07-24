News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, July 19-25
posted on by Alex Mateo
Bad Girl anime; Alice in Borderland Retry, Taika’s Reason manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Bad Girl BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$41.99
|July 21
|Girl's High BDCite
|Media Blasters
|US$24.99
|July 21
|Otoboku - Maidens Are Falling for Me! BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Media Blasters
|US$24.99
|July 21
|World War Blue BDPlease
|Media Blasters
|US$19.99
|July 21
|Yamibō BDPlease
|Media Blasters
|US$29.99
|July 21
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Alice in Borderland Retry Graphic Novel (GN)Please
|Viz Media
|US$22.99
|July 21
|Betrothed to My Sister's Ex GN 3Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 21
|Boy's Abyss GN 14AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|July 21
|Blue Lock GN 32Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|July 21
|Bug Ego GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|July 21
|Cells at Work! Lady GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$15.99
|July 21
|The Climber GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$22.99
|July 21
|#DRCL midnight children GN 6 (hardcover)Please
|Viz Media
|US$27.00
|July 21
|DRAGON CIRCUS GN 1Please
|Vertical
|US$13.95
|July 21
|The Elf Sisters Can't Wait for the Night GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|July 21
|Ero Ninja Scrolls GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|July 21
|Gachiakuta GN 11Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|July 21
|Grand Metal Organs GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 21
|Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Omnibus GN 5-6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|July 21
|A Howl of the Heart GN 2Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|July 21
|Kei x Yaku: Bound by Law GN 13Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|July 21
|Killing Line GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$15.99
|July 21
|KILLING ME / KILLING YOU GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|July 21
|Kingdom GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|July 21
|Lonely Deaths Lie Thick as Snow GN 3Please
|Vertical
|US$13.95
|July 21
|The Magnificent Bastard GN 3 (hardcover)Please
|Vertical
|US$29.95
|July 21
|Moriarty the Patriot GN 20Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|July 21
|The Mortifying Ordeal of Being Seen GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|July 21
|Mushoku Tensei - Jobless Reincarnation GN 23Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 21
|The Ossan Newbie Adventurer, Trained to Death by the Most Powerful Party, Became Invincible GN 2Please
|One Peace Books
|US$11.95
|July 21
|Pandora in the Crimson Shell: Ghost Urn GN 22Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 21
|Perfect Addiction GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|July 21
|Record of Ragnarok GN 19Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|July 21
|Red River GN 22-24Please
|Viz Media
|US$16.99
|July 21
|Rooster Fighter GN 10Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|July 21
|Smells Like Green Spirit GNPlease
|Vertical
|US$24.95
|July 21
|Taika’s Reason GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|July 21
|Tales of the Hundred Monsters Next Door GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|July 21
|The Titan's Bride GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|July 21
|Ultimate Exorcist Kiyoshi GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|July 21
|Villain Actor GN 3Please
|Titan
|US$12.99
|July 21
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Alice in Borderland Retry GNPlease
|Viz Media
|US$15.99
|July 21
|The Appraiser Taken in by a Meritocratic Empire ~From a Slave in My homeland to a Hero in the Enemy Nation GN 1Cite
|alphapolis
|US$7.97
|July 24
|Betrothed to My Sister's Ex GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 21
|Boy's Abyss GN 14Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|July 21
|Butareba -The Story of a Man Turned into a Pig- GN 8Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|July 22
|Bug Ego GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|July 21
|The Carefree Frontier Life of the Strongest F-Ranked Adventurer GN 4Please
|alphapolis
|US$7.97
|July 24
|The Climber GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$15.99
|July 21
|A Couple of Cuckoos GN 29Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 21
|#DRCL midnight children GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$18.99
|July 21
|The Day I was Born into a Ducal House, I was Branded as a Disqualified Heir, but I'm Still Living Well to This Day! GN 6Please
|alphapolis
|US$7.97
|July 24
|Death's Daughter and the Ebony Blade GN 9Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|July 22
|The Elf Sisters Can't Wait for the Night GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 21
|Fungus and Iron GN 9Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 21
|Gachiakuta GN 11Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 21
|Gate: Where the JSDF Fought GN 25Please
|alphapolis
|US$7.97
|July 24
|Goodbye, Dragon Life GN 14Please
|alphapolis
|US$7.97
|July 24
|Grand Metal Organs GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 21
|Hero's Granddaughter and Demon Lord's Daughter GN 5Please
|alphapolis
|US$7.97
|July 24
|Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Omnibus GN 5-6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|July 21
|A Howl of the Heart GN 2Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$9.99
|July 21
|I Aim For a Relaxed Life in Another World with the Fluffies! GN 10Please
|alphapolis
|US$7.97
|July 24
|Kei x Yaku: Bound by Law GN 13Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 21
|KILLING ME / KILLING YOU GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$10.99
|July 21
|Kingdom GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|July 21
|Live Freely in Another World With an Equipment Manufacturing Cheat GN 6Please
|alphapolis
|US$7.97
|July 24
|Lonely Deaths Lie Thick as Snow GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|July 21
|The Magnificent Bastard GN 3Please
|Vertical
|US$12.99
|July 21
|Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms GN 22Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 21
|Moriarty the Patriot GN 20Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 21
|The Mortifying Ordeal of Being Seen GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 21
|Mushoku Tensei - Jobless Reincarnation GN 23Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 21
|My Lady Just Wants to Relax GN 8Please
|alphapolis
|US$7.97
|July 24
|My New Wife's Fake Smile GN 4Please
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99
|July 21
|The Ossan Newbie Adventurer, Trained to Death by the Most Powerful Party, Became Invincible GN 2Please
|One Peace Books
|US$9.99
|July 21
|Pandora in the Crimson Shell: Ghost Urn GN 22Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 21
|Perfect Addiction GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 21
|A Playthrough of a Certain Dude's VRMMO Life GN 13Please
|alphapolis
|US$7.97
|July 24
|Record of Ragnarok GN 19Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|July 21
|A Resigned Sage Longs to Homestead...Leisurely GN 1Please
|alphapolis
|US$7.97
|July 24
|Rooster Fighter GN 10Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|July 21
|Smells Like Green Spirit GNPlease
|Vertical
|US$12.99
|July 21
|Taika’s Reason GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|July 21
|Tales of the Hundred Monsters Next Door GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 21
|The Titan's Bride GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 21
|Ultimate Exorcist Kiyoshi GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 21
|Villain Actor GN 3Please
|Titan
|US$8.99
|July 21
|What's with the Bag, Kamiyama-san? GN 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|July 22
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Dangers in My Heart Novel 2Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|July 23
|My Girlfriend Cheated on Me, and Now My Flirty Underclassman Won't Leave Me Alone! Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|July 23
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Betrothed to My Sister's Ex Novel 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 23
|The Bladesmith's Enchanted Weapons Novel 7Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|July 24
|The Dorky NPC Mercenary Knows His Place Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|July 24
|The Hero and the Sage, Reincarnated and Engaged Novel 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$9.99
|July 20
|Reluctant Space Commander: From Death Wish to Galactic Hero! Novel 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 23
|There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... Novel 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 23
|Too Many Losing Heroines! Novel 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 23
Audiobooks
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$25.98
|July 21
|I Abandoned My Engagement Because My Sister is a Tragic Heroine, but Somehow I Became Entangled with a Righteous Prince Novel 3Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|July 23
|Loner Life in Another World Novel 15AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|July 23
|My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$25.98
|July 21
|Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! Novel 15Please
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|July 23
|Twelve Kingdoms Novel 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|July 23
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Disgaea Mayhem Switch 2, Switch, PS5, PC gameCite
|NIS America
|US$59.99
|July 23
|Splatoon Raiders Switch 2 gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Nintendo
|US$59.99
|July 23
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.