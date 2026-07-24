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North American Anime, Manga Releases, July 19-25

posted on by Alex Mateo
Bad Girl anime; Alice in Borderland Retry, Taika’s Reason manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Bad Girl BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$41.99 July 21
Girl's High BDCite Media Blasters US$24.99 July 21
Otoboku - Maidens Are Falling for Me! BDAnimeNewsNetwork Media Blasters US$24.99 July 21
World War Blue BDPlease Media Blasters US$19.99 July 21
Yamibō BDPlease Media Blasters US$29.99 July 21

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Alice in Borderland Retry Graphic Novel (GN)Please Viz Media US$22.99 July 21
Betrothed to My Sister's Ex GN 3Cite Seven Seas US$13.99 July 21
Boy's Abyss GN 14AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$14.99 July 21
Blue Lock GN 32Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 July 21
Bug Ego GN 2Please Viz Media US$14.99 July 21
Cells at Work! Lady GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$15.99 July 21
The Climber GN 6Please Viz Media US$22.99 July 21
#DRCL midnight children GN 6 (hardcover)Please Viz Media US$27.00 July 21
DRAGON CIRCUS GN 1Please Vertical US$13.95 July 21
The Elf Sisters Can't Wait for the Night GN 5Please Seven Seas US$14.99 July 21
Ero Ninja Scrolls GN 10Please Seven Seas US$14.99 July 21
Gachiakuta GN 11Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 July 21
Grand Metal Organs GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 July 21
Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Omnibus GN 5-6Please Seven Seas US$24.99 July 21
A Howl of the Heart GN 2Please Square Enix Manga US$14.99 July 21
Kei x Yaku: Bound by Law GN 13Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 July 21
Killing Line GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$15.99 July 21
KILLING ME / KILLING YOU GN 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 July 21
Kingdom GN 9Please Viz Media US$14.99 July 21
Lonely Deaths Lie Thick as Snow GN 3Please Vertical US$13.95 July 21
The Magnificent Bastard GN 3 (hardcover)Please Vertical US$29.95 July 21
Moriarty the Patriot GN 20Please Viz Media US$11.99 July 21
The Mortifying Ordeal of Being Seen GN 2Please Viz Media US$11.99 July 21
Mushoku Tensei - Jobless Reincarnation GN 23Please Seven Seas US$13.99 July 21
The Ossan Newbie Adventurer, Trained to Death by the Most Powerful Party, Became Invincible GN 2Please One Peace Books US$11.95 July 21
Pandora in the Crimson Shell: Ghost Urn GN 22Please Seven Seas US$13.99 July 21
Perfect Addiction GN 2Please Seven Seas US$15.99 July 21
Record of Ragnarok GN 19Please Viz Media US$14.99 July 21
Red River GN 22-24Please Viz Media US$16.99 July 21
Rooster Fighter GN 10Please Viz Media US$14.99 July 21
Smells Like Green Spirit GNPlease Vertical US$24.95 July 21
Taika’s Reason GN 1Please Viz Media US$14.99 July 21
Tales of the Hundred Monsters Next Door GN 3Please Seven Seas US$14.99 July 21
The Titan's Bride GN 9Please Seven Seas US$15.99 July 21
Ultimate Exorcist Kiyoshi GN 2Please Viz Media US$11.99 July 21
Villain Actor GN 3Please Titan US$12.99 July 21

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Alice in Borderland Retry GNPlease Viz Media US$15.99 July 21
The Appraiser Taken in by a Meritocratic Empire ~From a Slave in My homeland to a Hero in the Enemy Nation GN 1Cite alphapolis US$7.97 July 24
Betrothed to My Sister's Ex GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$9.99 July 21
Boy's Abyss GN 14Please Viz Media US$10.99 July 21
Butareba -The Story of a Man Turned into a Pig- GN 8Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 July 22
Bug Ego GN 2Please Viz Media US$10.99 July 21
The Carefree Frontier Life of the Strongest F-Ranked Adventurer GN 4Please alphapolis US$7.97 July 24
The Climber GN 6Please Viz Media US$15.99 July 21
A Couple of Cuckoos GN 29Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 21
#DRCL midnight children GN 6Please Viz Media US$18.99 July 21
The Day I was Born into a Ducal House, I was Branded as a Disqualified Heir, but I'm Still Living Well to This Day! GN 6Please alphapolis US$7.97 July 24
Death's Daughter and the Ebony Blade GN 9Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 July 22
The Elf Sisters Can't Wait for the Night GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 21
Fungus and Iron GN 9Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 21
Gachiakuta GN 11Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 21
Gate: Where the JSDF Fought GN 25Please alphapolis US$7.97 July 24
Goodbye, Dragon Life GN 14Please alphapolis US$7.97 July 24
Grand Metal Organs GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 21
Hero's Granddaughter and Demon Lord's Daughter GN 5Please alphapolis US$7.97 July 24
Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Omnibus GN 5-6Please Seven Seas US$14.99 July 21
A Howl of the Heart GN 2Please Square Enix Manga US$9.99 July 21
I Aim For a Relaxed Life in Another World with the Fluffies! GN 10Please alphapolis US$7.97 July 24
Kei x Yaku: Bound by Law GN 13Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 21
KILLING ME / KILLING YOU GN 2Please Seven Seas US$10.99 July 21
Kingdom GN 9Please Viz Media US$10.99 July 21
Live Freely in Another World With an Equipment Manufacturing Cheat GN 6Please alphapolis US$7.97 July 24
Lonely Deaths Lie Thick as Snow GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 July 21
The Magnificent Bastard GN 3Please Vertical US$12.99 July 21
Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms GN 22Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 21
Moriarty the Patriot GN 20Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 21
The Mortifying Ordeal of Being Seen GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 21
Mushoku Tensei - Jobless Reincarnation GN 23Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 21
My Lady Just Wants to Relax GN 8Please alphapolis US$7.97 July 24
My New Wife's Fake Smile GN 4Please Tokyopop US$7.99 July 21
The Ossan Newbie Adventurer, Trained to Death by the Most Powerful Party, Became Invincible GN 2Please One Peace Books US$9.99 July 21
Pandora in the Crimson Shell: Ghost Urn GN 22Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 21
Perfect Addiction GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 21
A Playthrough of a Certain Dude's VRMMO Life GN 13Please alphapolis US$7.97 July 24
Record of Ragnarok GN 19Please Viz Media US$10.99 July 21
A Resigned Sage Longs to Homestead...Leisurely GN 1Please alphapolis US$7.97 July 24
Rooster Fighter GN 10Please Viz Media US$10.99 July 21
Smells Like Green Spirit GNPlease Vertical US$12.99 July 21
Taika’s Reason GN 1Please Viz Media US$10.99 July 21
Tales of the Hundred Monsters Next Door GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 21
The Titan's Bride GN 9Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 21
Ultimate Exorcist Kiyoshi GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 21
Villain Actor GN 3Please Titan US$8.99 July 21
What's with the Bag, Kamiyama-san? GN 3Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 July 22

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Dangers in My Heart Novel 2Cite Seven Seas US$15.99 July 23
My Girlfriend Cheated on Me, and Now My Flirty Underclassman Won't Leave Me Alone! Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$15.99 July 23

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Betrothed to My Sister's Ex Novel 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 23
The Bladesmith's Enchanted Weapons Novel 7Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 24
The Dorky NPC Mercenary Knows His Place Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 24
The Hero and the Sage, Reincarnated and Engaged Novel 7Please J-Novel Club US$9.99 July 20
Reluctant Space Commander: From Death Wish to Galactic Hero! Novel 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 23
There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... Novel 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 23
Too Many Losing Heroines! Novel 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 23

Audiobooks

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Novel 2Please Yen Press US$25.98 July 21
I Abandoned My Engagement Because My Sister is a Tragic Heroine, but Somehow I Became Entangled with a Righteous Prince Novel 3Cite Seven Seas US$24.99 July 23
Loner Life in Another World Novel 15AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$24.99 July 23
My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected Novel 2Please Yen Press US$25.98 July 21
Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! Novel 15Please Seven Seas US$24.99 July 23
Twelve Kingdoms Novel 5Please Seven Seas US$24.99 July 23

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Disgaea Mayhem Switch 2, Switch, PS5, PC gameCite NIS America US$59.99 July 23
Splatoon Raiders Switch 2 gameAnimeNewsNetwork Nintendo US$59.99 July 23


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, July 12-18
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